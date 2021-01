© University of Oxford



More information: This new interpretation of Domesday is advanced by Stephen Baxter, 'How and Why was Domesday Made?', English Historical Review, Volume 135, Issue 576 (published online 22 December, 2020 and freely accessible). Provided by University of Oxford

A new interpretation of the survey behind Domesday Book — the record of conquered England compiled on the orders of William the Conqueror in 1086 — has emerged from a major new study of the survey's earliest surviving manuscript.Research published in the English Historical Review shows historians now believe Domesday was more efficient, complex, and sophisticated than previously thought. The survey's first draft, which covered England south of the River Tees, was made with astonishing speed — within 100 days.Lead researcher, Dr. Stephen Baxter, Associate Professor of Medieval History at the University of Oxford, said: "Domesday Book is at once one of medieval England's best known and most enigmatic documents.This new research, based on the earliest surviving Domesday manuscript, shows the survey was compiled remarkably quickly and then used like a modern database, where data is entered in one format and can be extracted in other formats for specific purposes."This interpretation emerged from a major collaborative study of Exeter Cathedral Library MS 3500, akaThe text has been in print since 1816, but a team of specialists led by scholars based at the University of Oxford and King's College London. It affords a deeper understanding of how and why Domesday was made.Oxford Prof. Stephen Baxter said: "This research shows the compilation of Domesday to be one of the most remarkable feats of government in the recorded history of Britain. The survey was brilliantly conceived to generate and structure information that."— using technologies no more complex than parchment, pen and ink, and human interaction ." says Professor Baxter.Even so, this new evidence demonstrates how effectively they mastered its machinery and adapted it to the particular challenges of governing conquered England.In addition, the study of Exon's scribes has established. As Baxter puts it, "The Domesday survey was, therefore, a distinctively English yet fundamentally European phenomenon."These findings may resonate widely at a time when the pandemic and Brexit has placed intense demands on the machinery of the state and public participation in its strategies.