What is the Insurrection Act?

How does it differ from martial law?

How would the Insurrection Act have applied to the Capitol riot?

"We had every reason to suspect there would be some sort of trouble. Our concern was that it would be fomented by the president who would say: 'Look, there's rioting and chaos - we need to take over the police department and bring in the National Guard.'"

"Our guard mobilized and was ready, but we couldn't actually cross over the border into D.C. without the OK, and that was quite some time. We kept running it up the flagpole - our generals talking to the National Guard generals."

Could Trump still invoke the Insurrection Act?

"They need to go over that first hurdle and actually have an insurrection. When you invoke the Insurrection Act, it doesn't necessarily mean that everything is going to grind to a halt. It doesn't mean that the inauguration doesn't go forward."

When has the Insurrection Act been invoked?