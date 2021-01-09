© Swansea University



Benefit to those 'scared of needles'

The first coronavirus vaccine 'smart patch' is being developed at a Welsh university, researchers say.The disposable device uses micro-needles to both administer the vaccine and monitor its efficacy by measuring the body's immune response.Swansea University researchers aim to make the device commercially available within three years.as part of the global response to the pandemic, though it it hoped it can be used to treat other infectious diseases.that can be used to understand the efficacy of the vaccine and the body's response to it.Dr Sanjiv Sharma, a senior lecturer in medical engineering at Swansea University, said the body's production of immunoglobulins are "good markers" of showing the efficacy of vaccination.Immunoglobulins are antibodies which form a critical part of our immune defences.Dr Sharma said: "What we expect in response to the self-administration of this vaccine patch is to see the production of immunoglobulins, which the device will be able to detect."This low-cost vaccine administration deviceand management of subsequent Covid-19 outbreaks."Beyond the pandemic, the scope of this workto apply to other infectious diseases as the nature of the platform allows for quick adaption to different infectious diseases."He said, though are similar to "continuous glucose monitoring sensors" used by people with diabetes.PhD student, Olivia Howells, said the device could benefit people who are scared of needles and injections., so they're less painful than a hypodermic needle," she said.Ms Howells said the patches are a cheaper alternative to hypodermic needles, which could also help countries "which don't have huge resources for vaccine rollout".The team at the university's IMPACT research centre hope to carry out human clinical studies on the transdermal delivery of the vaccine in partnership with Imperial College London.