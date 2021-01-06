They don't house homeless people, but when it comes time to vote, in spite of GA law that clearly states voters must provide an address where they reside to register to vote, the Central OAC makes their address available to thousands who would otherwise not be allowed by law to vote in GA.
The incredible Project Veritas with James O'Keefe at the lead was able to catch a Central AOC executive admitting that they register thousands of homeless people to vote, by allowing them to use their address in Fulton County, GA. Kimberly Parker, executive director at Central OAC told the undercover Project Veritas reporter:
"So, the majority of people we serve, don't have an address, so we allow them to use our address if they to register to vote and get Georgia State ID."This is a clear violation of GA law and is allowing someone to use a false statement on voter registration is illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
"So, although we're not a shelter, we do allow them to use 201 Washington St." [Atlanta, GA.]Parker told the Project Veritas reporters they've done this "for years."
"So I can't even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID. And we've never run into any problem with that until this election, and one of our board members got wind...and thought we're doing things not on the up and up..."
It doesn't end there.
Adam Seeley, director of social services for the Emmaus House, also shared that they allow voters to use their address as a way to [illegally] register to vote. He told the undercover reporters that probably a "couple of thousand people" are registered to vote at their address. Near the end of the video, Seeley explains that as he was looking through the mail that was filled with voters using their address he came across at least one dead person receiving mail at their address.