"So, the majority of people we serve, don't have an address, so we allow them to use our address if they to register to vote and get Georgia State ID."

"So, although we're not a shelter, we do allow them to use 201 Washington St." [Atlanta, GA.]



"So I can't even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID. And we've never run into any problem with that until this election, and one of our board members got wind...and thought we're doing things not on the up and up..."

The mission statement for the Central OAC, Central Outreach, and Advocacy Center in Atlanta, GA reads "We open doors to overcome and prevent homelessness."but when it comes time to vote, in spite of GA law that clearly states voters must provide an address where they reside to register to vote,The incredible Project Veritas with James O'Keefe at the lead was able to catch a Central AOC executive admitting that they register thousands of homeless people to vote, by allowing them to use their address in Fulton County, GA. Kimberly Parker, executive director at Central OAC told the undercover Project Veritas reporter:Ms. Parker added:Parker told the Project Veritas reportersIt doesn't end there.He told the undercover reporters thatNear the end of the video, Seeley explains that as he was looking through the mail that was filled with voters using their address he came across at least one dead person receiving mail at their address.