The Norwegian Medicines Agency has announced that two nursing home residents passed away days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and that an investigation has been launched into the deaths., or if it is a coincidence that it happened soon after vaccination," Medical Director Steiner Madsen said in a statement about the deaths.He also noted that, because people of advanced age are receiving the vaccine first, it is entirely possible the deaths could be coincidental. Around 400 people die every week in Norwegian nursing homes.The agency, along with the National Institute of Public Health, are looking into the deaths.Reported side effects from the vaccine have been minor and temporary, althoughamong people who had a history of such.Numerous government officials have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including US Vice President Mike Pence. Vaccinations with the drug began in Norway on December 27.