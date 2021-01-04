The FBI & Justice Department have declared Israel the 2nd most aggressive nation running espionage operations against the US... the US security establishment has always regarded Israel as its number one counter-intelligence threat in the Middle East...Israel sold U.S. war plans to the USSR...US intelligence officers say Mossad is a 'second rate' operation... 'Israeli intelligence assistance is often of dubious value... CIA is appalled at the lack of quality... They often give the US faulty, misleading intelligence...'In 1987, Jonathan Pollard, a former Pentagon intelligence analyst, plead guilty to performing as a spy for Israel, providing Israel top-secret US classified information. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for violations of the Espionage Act. Pollard was the only American who has received a prison sentence for passing classified information to a US ally.
"Israel, Our Best Ally," By Ron Estes, 2 January 2021
To set the stage, on October 25, 1985, Pollard was seen carrying a large bundle from his office to his wife's car, and was consequently placed under surveillance.
On November 21 he was arrested as he approached the Israeli embassy in Washington and charged with espionage. After serving his 30 years sentence, Pollard was released November 20, 2015, and placed on parole in accordance with federal guidelines in place at the time of his sentencing. On November 20, 2020, the parole expired and all restrictions were removed. Pollard was a free man.
Israel sold U.S. war plans to USSR
The American people must wonder why the prime Minister of Israel would meet at the airport a released American convict. According to a retired CIA station chief, in 1985, a month after Pollard's arrest, the CIA director William Casey stated: 'The Israelis used Pollard to obtain our war plans against the USSR - all of it: the co-ordinates, the firing locations, the sequences, and Israel sold that information to Moscow for more exit visas for Soviet Jews. Casey said CIA obtained that information from a CIA penetration of the Soviet Government.
To support that contention, Pollard had also passed to Israel reams of reports gathered by US military attaches in the Middle East, identifying informants, and details of the radio frequencies being tapped by the US.
To put the Israeli, US relationship in perspective, the FBI and the Justice Department have both released statements declaring Israel the 2nd most aggressive nation running espionage operations in the US, against the US. China is 1st.
Israel spying major threat to U.S.
US politicians may prefer to express undying love for Israel, and hand over billions of dollars annually in aid, but the US security establishment has — at least, in private — always regarded Israel as an unfaithful partner.
Current and former CIA officials admitted that the US security establishment has always regarded Israel as its number one counter-intelligence threat in the Middle East.
At least two more Israeli spies in the US have been identified in the past few years. In 2008 a former US army engineer, Ben-Ami Kadish, admitted that he had allowed Israeli agents to photograph secret documents about US fighter jets and nuclear weapons in the 1980s. And in 2006 Lawrence Franklin, a defense official, was convicted of passing classified documents to Israel concerning Iran.
Mossad, a second rate intelligence service, gave U.S. false intelligence
There is a mistaken impression in the American populace that Israeli intelligence is an important and necessary bulwark in US national defense. The truth is most intelligence professionals (in major intelligence services) consider the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad, to be small, under-financed (compared to major power services) and second rate.
After the US Iraq invasion, the US Senate Intelligence Committee stated most of the intelligence Mossad had passed to the US was false. A former CIA officer who was part of the CIA representation at intelligence exchange liaison meetings with Israel said:
"Israeli intelligence assistance is often of dubious value, and CIA is appalled at the lack of quality. Mossad doesn't know its Arab enemies. Its Arab political reporting is lousy, laughably bad...it was gossip stuff mostly. They often pass faulty, misleading intelligence."Mossad has conducted some professional operations, mostly against the US target, but they can not be compared with the major intelligence services in the world. They are not effective against Islamic terrorist organizations, and they don't target on them.
President elect Biden will face a political and national security problem when conducting relations with Israel. Support for Israel in the US is formidable, including highly effective Israel lobbies and Evangelicals who support unfettered US support for Israel for religious reasons, the Messiah will not return until God's promise to the Jews of the Holy Lands is realized. But the President must balance those political considerations with the fact that many aspects of our relationship with Israel adversely affect our strategic interests in the Middle East.
Comment: Biden can't balance himself nor acknowledge his own track record of illegalities - not a great portent for the US-Israel-Middle East conundrum, should he illegitimately assume office.
Comment: The US is unquestionably used and abused by Israel. Perhaps there is a 'Stockholm Syndrome' for countries.
