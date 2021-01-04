© Getty Images



The FBI & Justice Department have declared Israel the 2nd most aggressive nation running espionage operations against the US... the US security establishment has always regarded Israel as its number one counter-intelligence threat in the Middle East...Israel sold U.S. war plans to the USSR...US intelligence officers say Mossad is a 'second rate' operation... 'Israeli intelligence assistance is often of dubious value... CIA is appalled at the lack of quality... They often give the US faulty, misleading intelligence...'



"Israel, Our Best Ally," By Ron Estes, 2 January 2021

© Unknown



Israel sold U.S. war plans to USSR

Israel spying major threat to U.S.

Mossad, a second rate intelligence service, gave U.S. false intelligence

"Israeli intelligence assistance is often of dubious value, and CIA is appalled at the lack of quality. Mossad doesn't know its Arab enemies. Its Arab political reporting is lousy, laughably bad...it was gossip stuff mostly. They often pass faulty, misleading intelligence."

. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for violations of the Espionage Act. Pollard was the only American who has received a prison sentence for passing classified information to a US ally.To set the stage, onPollard was seen carrying a large bundle from his office to his wife's car, and was consequently placed under surveillance.After serving his 30 years sentence, Pollard was released November 20, 2015, and placed on parole in accordance with federal guidelines in place at the time of his sentencing.a major funder and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a pro-Israel lobbying group, and a billionaire supporter of the GOP, and both Netanyahu and President Trump. Upon disembarking from the aircraft in Israel, Pollard, who had never lived in Israel before, triumphantly kissed the ground,he said as he was greeted at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader jubilantly immediately presented Pollard, and his wife Esther, with Israeli ID cards,The American people must wonder why the prime Minister of Israel would meet at the airport a released American convict. According to a retired CIA station chief, in 1985, a month after Pollard's arrest, theCasey said CIA obtained that information from a CIA penetration of the Soviet Government.The FBI and the Justice Department both have declared Israel the 2nd most aggressive nation running espionage operations in the US, against the US. China is 1st.To support that contention, Pollard had also passed to Israel reams of reports gathered by US military attaches in the Middle East, identifying informants, and details of the radio frequencies being tapped by the US.To put the Israeli, US relationship in perspective, the FBI and the Justice Department have both released statements declaring Israel the 2nd most aggressive nation running espionage operations in the US, against the US. China is 1st.US politicians may prefer to express undying love for Israel, and hand over billions of dollars annually in aid, butCurrent and former CIA officials admitted that the US security establishment has always regarded Israel asAt least two more Israeli spies in the US have been identified in the past few years. In 2008 a former US army engineer,admitted that he had allowed Israeli agents to photograph secret documents about US fighter jets and nuclear weapons in the 1980s. And in 2006a defense official, was convicted of passing classified documents to Israel concerning Iran.After the US Iraq invasion, the US Senate Intelligence Committee statedA former CIA officer who was part of the CIA representation at intelligence exchange liaison meetings with Israel said:Mossad has conducted some professional operations, mostly against the US target, but, and they don't target on them.President elect Biden will face a political and national security problem when conducting relations with Israel. Support for Israel in the US is formidable, including highly effective Israel lobbies and Evangelicals who support unfettered US support for Israel for religious reasons, the Messiah will not return until God's promise to the Jews of the Holy Lands is realized. But