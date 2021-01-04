Some people living in a Queens neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes. That's because there have been several aggressive squirrel attacks over the last few weeks, CBS 2 New York's Hazel Sanchez reported Tuesday.Micheline Frederick is still bruised. Her bite wounds are healing after she was attacked by a squirrel one week ago. "You hear someone has been bitten by a squirrel, you're like 'Okay, you got a little nib, what's the deal?'"He basically grabbed onto the plastic bag that I had, tried to climb up my leg. I was able to shoo them off. That was the first time. The second time was right here when I tried to get in," he said.The victims said they've called the city for help. The Department of Health said it advised them to hire a state licensed trapper, which they have, but so far the traps remain empty.The Centers for Disease Control says small rodents like squirrels are almost never found to have rabies. So not knowing what's causing the squirrels' aggressive behavior is concerning for many people who live in the area."I'm a little surprised that the city is not taking it a little more seriously considering how many people have been attacked," Singh said.She said she is still getting treated for rabies as a precaution, adding this is a good reminder that although squirrels are cute, they're still wild animals.CBS2's Hazel Sanchez contributed to this report