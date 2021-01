© CCTV State Farm Arena

President Trump tweeted a Gateway Pundit video where we identified Georgia ballot workers jamming ballots into tabulators multiple times late on election night.President Trump just now retweeted our video where we show Georgia poll workers jamming multiple ballots through tabulators multiple times. The video aired on OAN:We shared this video on December 4, when we pointed out that one of the participants in the ballots under the desk scandal grabbed the ballots and started jamming the ballots into the Dominion tabulators three times Via TheDonald.win Here's a slowed-down version of the same video.