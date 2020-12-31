Secret History
4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
Thu, 31 Dec 2020 12:12 UTC
This is no small discovery: it was more than a century, in other words since the discovery in 1901 of the first tablets, that this writing system was known. But no one, despite all the attempts in 119 years, has ever found the key. No one, until François Desset, 38, associate researcher at CNRS Archaeorient from Lyon and specialist in the Bronze Age and the Neolithic in Iran.
The archaeologist did not just dream ahead Indiana Jones. Ten years of studies, a thesis, a move to Iran, more than fourteen years of work, and finally a click, in 2017, while studying a series of texts found on a silver funeral vase. He identifies repetitions, sequences of perfectly identical signs and understands that it is a proper name. So he finds the names of two rulers, then that of the local goddess, Napirisha, and from there, decodes the rest, syllable after syllable, finding a prayer.
"I did not wake up one morning telling myself that I had deciphered the linear elamite, he said to Science and the Future, it really took me ten years (...) but thanks to this work, I can now affirm that writing did not first appear in Mesopotamia alone but that two writings appeared at the same time in two different regions. " This is the other revolution, since until now, the world cradle of writing was Mesopotamia, present-day Iraq, formerly Babylon. With his 4,400-year-old tablets, François Desset has changed everything.
These Elamite writings are contemporary with the Mesopotamian writings equally. Enough to show that the story is always more subtle and complex than a simple chronology. But whatever, in 2020, Elamite writing finally has a reader. A decryptor who will publish all of his work on the subject next year, in 2021.
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Gotta be somewhere safe when the bombs go off either here or in Iran
This is why we did not use Diesel engines in WW2. We sold all of it to Nazi. Sherman tanks would exploded into flames because of gasoline. Nazi...
Do the fools really feel that the nazi would have treated them better? Seems as Germanic types view Slavic types as sub-human, this would have...
Can't he shut the water/electricity off to the rooms? Probably won't have any (usable) furniture left either. TVs sold, along with all other...
I hate cancel culture but I'm all for cancelling that hotel. Boycott it outta business!
