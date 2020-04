© S. Rey/Tello/Girsu Project



Festivals and processions

Archaeologists recently unearthed a 5,000-year-old cultic area that held fiery feasts, animal sacrifices and ritual processions, at the site of Gthat was 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) deep, said Sebastien Rey, director of the British Museum's Tello/Ancient Girsu Project, and Tina Greenfield, a zooarchaeologist at the University of Saskatchewan who works on the project. Greenfield presented the team's findings at the American Schools of Oriental Research annual meeting held in San Diego in November 2019.One of the most striking objects the archaeologists found was, Rey and Greenfield told Live Science in an email. The researchers also uncovered a fragment of a vase that has an inscription dedicated to Ningirsu.Rey and Greenfield said that the cups and goblets they found were probably used in a religious feast before being ritually discarded in the pit, while— were likely the remains of animals that were either consumed or killed for ritual sacrifices.Archaeologists believe that the cultic area was in use during a time period called the "early dynastic," which lasted between 2950-2350 B.C.The large number of ceremonial ceramics as well as the burnt floors and a favissa strongly connects the recently uncovered cultic area to the place "where according to the cuneiform texts religious festivals took place and where the population of Girsu gathered to feast and honour their gods," Rey and Greenfield said in the email., Rey and Greenfield said.During the festival, a religious procession began at the center of Girsu and crossed the city's territory before arriving at the "Gu'edena," an area that may have been located just outside Girsu — and then turned back and ended at Girsu's center.Archaeological work is ongoing at Girsu, and the researchers will continue to publish new findings in the future.