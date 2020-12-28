nashville police
A white box truck playing "audio similar" to the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning was reported outside the city Sunday, prompting a police probe that ultimately revealed no explosives, according to local authorities and outlets.

"Sheriff's deputies in Rutherford and Wilson Counties are investigating a box truck parked at a store playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville," the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

"The driver was stopped by deputies and detained. Residents evacuated. Investigation active."

Officials later told local news outlets that that no explosives were found in the truck.

The city's Christmas blast was preceded by an eerie audio recording piped from an RV of a voice warning locals of the impending explosion and urging them to evacuate. The classic pop song "Downtown" by Petula Clark was also bizarrely intermittently played from the vehicle.

Sheriff's office dispatchers Sunday received a call about the white box truck around 10:30 a.m. and located it near Highway 231 by the Cedars of Lebanon State Park, according to local Fox affiliate WZTV.

Footage posted by local NBC affiliate WSMV shows a police robot approaching the vehicle, apparently to search for possible explosives.

The park sits about 30 miles east of Nashville, where the RV exploded Friday outside an AT&T building, injuring three people.

Officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner as the perpetrator — and lone fatality — of that blast.

Investigators are reportedly probing whether the blast Warner, a 63-year-old area computer expert harbored fears about 5G cellular technology and alleged surveillance of Americans.

Officials had said there was little fear of follow-up incidents.