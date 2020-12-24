© Getty Images/Erin Schaff



President Trump followed through Wednesday on his threat to veto a massive annual defense policy bill, setting up what could be the first, and potentially only, veto override of his presidency.Congress passed the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this month with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto, though it is unclear how many Republicans will buck the president in a planned veto override vote. Trump said in a message notifying Congress of the veto:Trump had also threatened to veto the legislationdespite numerous provisions aimed specifically at Beijing.Trump said in Wednesday's message that the mandated changes to Confederate-named basesHe also called the bill a "gift" to Russia and China.Trump, who had 10 days excluding Sundays to act after Congress sent him the bill, waited until the last day to veto it.Trump became fixated on repealing Section 230 after Twitter started adding labels to his posts that made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud, arguing in his veto message that the statute poses a "very dangerous national security risk."But lawmakers in both parties resisted his demands to address the issue in the defense bill, saying it was not the place to tackle a thorny, unrelated tech policy.Trump issued the veto message shortly before he was scheduled to depart Washington for his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is scheduled to spend the Christmas holiday.in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday.Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe (R-Okla.) said in a statement Wednesday after Trump's veto:In order to override Trump's veto, both the Senate and House would need two-thirds of their members to vote in favor of overriding it. The bill already passed the Senate in an 84-13 vote and the House in a 355-78 vote.If the House successfully overrides Trump, the Senate is planning to come back the following day. But it could still be days after that before the upper chamber holds a final override vote if senators who support Trump's veto drag out procedural hurdles. Senators have suggested the override vote could happen the morning of Jan. 3, just before the new Congress is sworn in.who briefly held up passage of the NDAA earlier this month,"I very much am opposed to the Afghan war, and I've told them I'll come back to try to prevent them from easily overriding the president's veto," Paul told reporters.one of the president's closest allies on Capitol Hill who did not vote on final passage of the NDAA, tweeted that heHouse Armed Services Committee Chairman(D-Wash.) projected confidence Wednesday that Congress will ultimately override Trump.Trump's opposition to the legislation caused tensions between the White House and Senate Republicans in the waning weeks of his presidency."My intention was and is to ensure the Senate continues fulfilling our obligation to the men and women of our armed forces. I hope the president will not veto this bill,"(R-Ky.) said from the Senate floor earlier in the week.Republicans indicated earlier that there had been efforts to persuade Trump to back down from his veto threat, andTrump's decision to go through with the veto is likely to further exacerbate tensions between the White House and Capitol Hill at a time when Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and effort to overturn the election results has divided Republicans.Trump has also recently put Republicans in a difficult position bypassed by both chambers earlier this week after months of stop-and-start negotiations. It is unclear whether Trump will veto that legislation as well once it reaches the White House.Some Republicans who voted to pass the NDAA, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have said they would not support a veto override of the defense bill.Some Democrats who voted against the NDAA have said they would switch their votes to overcome Trump's veto.