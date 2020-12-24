She was found dead a few days ago. But what's interesting here is that I actually met her almost two years ago at an event in Mexico in which she specifically talked to me about people who were speaking out against the pharmaceutical industry suddenly and mysteriously passing away including a slue of mysterious "suicides".
We're going to talk more about Brand Vaughan plus today we're talking with Scott Jensen. He is a state senator from Minnesota who has been heavily censored over his comments about Covid and had his medical license come under attack.
Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn
