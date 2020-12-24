

A former Merck pharmaceutical rep who later turned into a strong advocate for vaccine education has suddenly and strangely passed away. Brandy Vaughan is a name you might not know but she, who used to work for Merck Pharmaceuticals, became a powerful voice in the movement for better vaccine education and the fight against mandatory vaccines across the country.She was found dead a few days ago. But what's interesting here is that I actually met her almost two years ago at an event in Mexico in which she specifically talked to me about people who were speaking out against the pharmaceutical industry suddenly and mysteriously passing away including a slue of mysterious "suicides".We're going to talk more about Brand Vaughan plus today we're talking with Scott Jensen. He is a state senator from Minnesota who has been heavily censored over his comments about Covid and had his medical license come under attack.