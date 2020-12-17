© AFP / THOMAS SAMSON



A French court on Wednesday found 14 people guilty of being accomplices in the Paris 2015 terrorist attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket, with one person jailed for 30 years for funding the attacks.She was among three suspects to be tried in absentia after the trio reportedly fled to Syria to join the Islamic State group (IS, formerly ISIS). Two of them are said to have been killed during bomb attacks against the militant group.In total, 17 people were killed in the 2015 attacks carried out by Coulibaly and brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, all of whom claimed loyalty to IS.Reacting to the verdicts, Charlie Hebdo lawyer Richard Malka said that "justice had been done.""It was the trial of a nebula more or less close to the terrorists; what this decision says is, without this nebula, there is no attack," the lawyer added.The trial, which had been delayed due to the pandemic, comes during another year of bloodshed for France, which has seen multiple Islamist terrorist attacks on its soil in 2020, including a teacher beheaded near Paris and an assailant killing three people in Nice.President Emmanuel Macron previously said that France "must tackle Islamist separatism," although the draft legislation, which covers schooling and other areas, stops short of explicitly mentioning radical Islam.