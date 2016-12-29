© Charlie Hebdo

Russian officials have angrily attacked Charlie Hebdo for the satirical magazine's cartoons on the crashed military Tu-154 which have provoked disgust in Moscow.Some 68 members of the Alexandrov music and dance ensemble perished when the aircraft crashed into the Black Sea on Christmas Day.They were among the total of 92 passengers and crew who died in the tragedy.The images in the French satirical magazine show a choir member from the ensemble making a wailing sound "aaaaaa."One caption reads: "The repertoire of the army choir is expanding."Another cartoon in the magazine implies it is "bad news" that Russian president Vladimir Putin was not on board as the aircraft crashes into the Black Sea.A third image shows bodies sinking in the sea with the caption: 'The Red Army conquers a new public."The Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov condemned the cartoons.He said: "It is degrading for any human being to even pay attention to such a poorly-created abomination.He claimed Russians who had worn 'Je suis Charlie' have now gone quiet.The leader of Chechnya, a strongly pro-Putin politician, Ramzan Kadyrov joined the criticism."I have said it before and will say it once again now - that the editorial policy of the magazine is immoral and inhuman."It has nothing to do with freedom of speech - neither directly nor indirectly."The tragedy was "taken as personal grief by millions of Russians and our friends across the world," he said.Yet the magazine "mocks our national tragedy".***This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has angered Moscow with controversial caricatures connected with Russia.In November 2015, the magazine published cartoons on the Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane crash in Egypt that killed 224 people, the country's worst-ever aviation disaster.