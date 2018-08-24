Society's Child
Italy outraged by 'twisted' Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Genoa bridge collapse
RT
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 12:50 UTC
Some 38 people died when a 100m-long section of the A10 motorway bridge collapsed on August 14. Dozens of cars plummeted nearly 150ft into an industrial area of Genoa where the rescue and recovery effort is still ongoing.
In a front-page cartoon for a recent issue, Charlie Hebdo depicts cars crushed on the ground below a broken segment of the Morandi bridge. Beside the cars is a caricature of a smiling black man with large, pink lips, holding a sweeping brush. The caption reads: "Built by Italians... cleaned by migrants."
The migrant character, with his large lips, smile and vapid look, is reminiscent of characters featured in cartoon minstrel shows of the 1920s.
Writing on Facebook, Italian Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi branded the magazine "shameless," adding: "Would this be satire? For me there is only one word: sick."
The front page also sparked outrage on social media. Journalist Andrea Radic tweeted: "The Charlie Hebdo cartoon is shameful for all and for the French first of all, but they are silent."
However, not everyone was critical of the cover. Tito Faraci wrote: "If you think the target of this cover of Charlie Hebdo is the victims of the collapse, you have taken a beating."
While Riccardo Gazzaniga wrote: "I have the Morandi bridge in front of the house. Its collapse has shaken me and will change our lives. But frankly, the cartoon... of a satirical newspaper seems to me the last thing to worry about and for which to be outraged."
This isn't the first time that the satirical publication has fallen foul of Italians trying to come terms with a tragic event. A previous cartoon upset residents of Amatrice, a town in which 230 people died during the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in September 2016.
The image depicted a man and a woman standing next to a pile of rubble and bodies. The man was labeled "penne sauce," the woman "penne gratin," and the pile of dead bodies "lasagne." The headline on the cartoon read: "Earthquake a la Italian."
After an avalanche of criticism, Charlie Hebdo doubled down by releasing a second cartoon. The caption for it read: "Italians, it is not Charlie Hebdo that built your homes, it's the mafia."
The offices of Charlie Hebdo were attacked by Islamist gunmen in January 2015, an incident which resulted in the deaths of 12 people. At the time, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi expressed horror at the attack and supported the magazine's freedom of speech by saying: "Violence will always lose against freedom and democracy."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- Zakharova: ISIS & Al-Nusra terrorists given protection in US-controlled Syrian 'refugee camp'
- Global cooling: The first sightings of the white stuff on Snowmass Mountain, Colorado
- Trump on Cohen: 'People can lie about me and go from 10yrs in prison to national hero'
- Italy outraged by 'twisted' Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Genoa bridge collapse
- Russian Foreign Ministry: Secret 'regime change' directive exists that limits UN assistance in Syrian recovery
- 5 Killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India
- Trump: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people" and tweets "People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
- Girl killed by lightning in Toledo, Belize
- US State Dept warns South Africa over land confiscation amid diplomatic row with Pretoria
- Canadian MP Maxime Bernier quits 'morally corrupt' Conservative party, plans to start new party
- Coroner: Mother in Cincinnati, Ohio 'viciously mauled,' killed by her pit bull terrier
- 'This is for the little kids': Catholic priest assaulted in Indiana following revelations of systemic coverup of sexual abuse within the church
- Dozens of birds mysteriously found dead, sick in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Dead humpback whale discovered floating off Sekiu, Washington
- A free market is incompatible with democracy and inevitably produces dictatorship
- Flooding leaves 23 dead, over 70,000 affected in Sudan
- Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov: Time has come for Russia to finally ditch US dollar
- New research shows Google's Android collects ten times more data than Apple's iOS
- Breaking News: Massive 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Peru on border with Brazil and Bolivia
- Zakharova: ISIS & Al-Nusra terrorists given protection in US-controlled Syrian 'refugee camp'
- Trump on Cohen: 'People can lie about me and go from 10yrs in prison to national hero'
- Russian Foreign Ministry: Secret 'regime change' directive exists that limits UN assistance in Syrian recovery
- US State Dept warns South Africa over land confiscation amid diplomatic row with Pretoria
- Canadian MP Maxime Bernier quits 'morally corrupt' Conservative party, plans to start new party
- Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov: Time has come for Russia to finally ditch US dollar
- Desperate: US threatens sanctions on countries buying Russian S-400s
- "This is what I am paid to do": Italy's Salvini challenges prosecutor after blocking migrant ship carrying 190 mostly male Africans
- Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov says Russia respects Iran's lawful presence in Syria
- Russian UN envoy: ISIS receives arms, funding 'under patronage' of foreign special services & NGOs
- Canadian company to deliver sniper rifles to Ukrainian neofascists
- Credit Suisse freezes over $5 billion in Russian money to comply with US sanctions
- US State Department: 'We are always assessing new targets in Russia for sanctions'
- Neil Clark: Will the US and UK freeze the German-Russian thaw?
- SOTT Focus: Trade War Against China - 11 Myths and Delusions
- SOTT Focus: The Gulag In Numbers: Was Stalinism Really That Bad?
- Even in prison Lula keeps winning polls for the coming Brazilian elections, "Brazilian Trump" comes second
- Trade wars: China says it 'firmly opposes' latest batch of US tariffs, vows to file WTO lawsuit
- Soros: The power behind the rise of leftist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- War hawk John Bolton touts 'considerable progress' after 5-hour US-Russia security meeting
- Italy outraged by 'twisted' Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Genoa bridge collapse
- Trump: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people" and tweets "People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
- 'This is for the little kids': Catholic priest assaulted in Indiana following revelations of systemic coverup of sexual abuse within the church
- A free market is incompatible with democracy and inevitably produces dictatorship
- New research shows Google's Android collects ten times more data than Apple's iOS
- The mass media is the enemy of the people like the cage is the enemy of the bird
- How suspicion leads to the corruption of the liberal mind
- Russian and Argentinian officials gather to torch 400kg of seized cocaine
- Sweden on fire 2 weeks before election: Buildings, a business and 7 cars torched overnight as wave of arson attacks continue
- Gunman opens fire at two policemen near Foreign Ministry building in Moscow (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
- The Journalist: Life and death in the fake news business
- Detective who published book revealing high-level gov't pedophile ring, shot in the head only days later
- Experts say eventually EVERYONE will get implanted with a microchip
- Faulty F-35 lands nose-down after malfunction midflight over Florida
- Recent US sanctions against Venezuela force Abby Martin's "Empire Files" to shut down
- Nearly 60 percent of Americans favor improved relations with Russia over sanctions
- Fascist anti-smoking crusade continues: Sri Lanka stops cigarette sales in over 100 towns
- Syrian army seizes large amount of Israeli-made weapons near occupied Golan Heights (VIDEO)
- Latest internet scam: The rise of the #Resistance GoFundMe grifter
- Twitter users have meltdown over Russian-made telecom equipment installed in WH
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Obama's Legacy: He married the liberals to the neocons
- Joseph Pearce: Putin and Solzhenitsyn
- "Trepanation": Analysis on the occupants of the 'cursed' Egyptian sarcophagus released
- Human footprints fossil estimated at 5.7 million years old may challenge history of human evolution
- 3,200-year-old cheese infected with deadly bacteria discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Rites of the Scythians hinted at with discovery of gold hoard
- 'Energy in him was in full swing' says Putin's teacher regarding her famous pupil
- Research pushes Egyptian mummification back 1500 years
- 'Vela incident': Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test 39 years ago
- Stone tools provide new clues to Easter Island's statue builders
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- Ron Unz: American pravda: Jews and Nazis
- 2000-year-old Roman shipwreck found off Crimean coast
- Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo partly caused by massive volcano 'short circuiting' electrical current in atmosphere, study suggests
- Meteor explosion in Michigan helps scientists detect future threats
- Human gut contains 'promising enzyme' to create universal blood - research
- Largest brain study: 62,454 scans identifies drivers of brain aging
- Survival of the laziest: Research finds evolution rewards species with the best energy conservation strategies
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake off coast of Oregon warns of Cascadia subduction zone slippage
- Polar ice found on Moon now raises hope for lunar colony with supply of water
- From micro to macro: The intelligent design of the cosmos
- Soil hasn't recovered from ancient Mayan forest clear-cutting
- Hubble releases most detailed image of universe yet
- Eavesdropping on nature: When roots crack and worms crunch
- The Knowledge Systems of Indigenous Australians: Aboriginal traditions describe the complex motions of planets, the 'wandering stars' of the sky
- NSA broke encryption on numerous 'high potential' VPN's, including Al Jazeera, Iraqi military and airlines
- Phytoplankton bloom: Lava that destroys on land spurs new life at sea
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Are Cells the Intelligent Designers? Why Creationists and Darwinists Are Both Wrong
- Russia against a blanket ban on AI weapons, supports international political declaration
- Does the disappearance of the Y-Chromosome's mean male extinction?
- Small bits of RNA can trigger pain and itchiness
- Russia looks toward innovation, may develop reusable rockets
- Study shows that robots have the power to brainwash children and alter their behavior for the worse
- Global cooling: The first sightings of the white stuff on Snowmass Mountain, Colorado
- 5 Killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India
- Girl killed by lightning in Toledo, Belize
- Coroner: Mother in Cincinnati, Ohio 'viciously mauled,' killed by her pit bull terrier
- Dozens of birds mysteriously found dead, sick in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Dead humpback whale discovered floating off Sekiu, Washington
- Flooding leaves 23 dead, over 70,000 affected in Sudan
- Breaking News: Massive 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Peru on border with Brazil and Bolivia
- Global wheat supply falls to crisis levels - Countries begin stockpiling
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snow in Saudi Arabia & two typhoons combine in Pacific
- Central European drought reveals ancient 'hunger stones' in Elbe River
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global sea ice MSM narrative changes - Now "summer sea ice is normal"
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Earth passes tipping point - fiery hothouse oblivion" - Narrative analysis
- Woman killed by alligator while walking her dog in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Two people trampled to death by elephants in Tanzania
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Alaska as state is hit by 35 tremors in 2 days
- Two brown bears attacked, killed and ate trainee ranger on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia
- NOAA interactive map shows almost two million acres of land is on fire across the United States
- Red sprites snapped during Perseid meteor shower
- 69 massive earthquakes hit the Pacific's Ring of Fire in 48 hours sparking fears of 'the Big One' in California
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Why eating a low-carb diet won't shorten your life
- Anxious about anxiety drugs? Benzodiazepines are linked to addiction, difficult withdrawals, and overdose deaths
- Pesticide damage to DNA found 'programmed' into future generations
- Risk of Parkinson's disease increases with statin or 'cholesterol-lowering' drug use
- Largest ever cell tower radiation study confirms link to cancer
- The 'king' of oils: The many benefits of frankincense essential oil
- Environmental epidemiologist: We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- This shouldn't be happening: New documentary covers the return of scurvy to developed nations
- E-cig vapor disables key immune cells in the lung and increases inflammation
- Foods with healing cannabinoids
- Alzheimer's drugs are neurotoxicants: How poisoning has become the new standard of care
- India's 'Modicare,' funding 500mn poor, to be operational as of September 25 - PM
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Doctors with Conscience: Heroes in our Midst
- New Zealand study reveals herbicides' role in the rise of superbug resistance
- Dangerous grains: Monsanto's toxic glyphosate found in 43 out of 45 popular children's cereals
- Kickbacks and conflicts of interest: The multibillion-dollar mandatory child vaccination business
- The reasons why anti-authoritarian doctors are so rare
- How did we get here? The surprising origins of the new age of obesity
- Computer scientist gives one of the best explanations of vaccine-related autism you'll ever hear (VIDEO)
- The dark core of personality measured
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
Recent Comments
Mouth bacteria is behind the failing health of millions. Society has ignored dental decay here in the US altho in Europe dentistry is a speciality...
"The mother had a seizure. I don't know if the dog got scared or whatever but he attacked her and ripped her throat out," And they want to use...
When the State's justice fails street justice prevails!....... I may have just made that up. Lol
I guess the first casualty of any war is the truth.
Obvious! Now go and try to explain that to dumb libertarians (that's pleonasm)
Comment: Also see: