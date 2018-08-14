Italy's ambulance service has confirmed that "dozens" of people have died following the collapse of a motorway bridge near the city of Genoa. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli described the incident as an "immense tragedy."Writing on Facebook, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said his team are monitoring the situation and paid tribute to "200 Firemen (and all the other heroes) who are already working to save lives."A witness told Sky Italia that he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed.