SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Fri, 11 Dec 2020 18:26 UTC
Eta, the biggest storm of a record-breaking hurricane season, devastated Central America, parts of the Caribbean, and hit parts of southeast Mexico, and the US with heavy rain and floods.
In Central America, the crops and shelters people used when they worked the land were gone without a trace. In the worst-hit countries of Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, 90 people died and 113 are still missing, with 210,000 evacuated from their homes.
Even as the region reeled from the devastation caused by Hurricane Eta, hurricane Iota arrived, unleashing torrential floods, flipping roofs onto streets, and killing at least nine people across Central America and the Caribbean. About 100,000 Nicaraguans and Hondurans were evacuated from their homes.
Brazil also took a significant hit this month, with unprecedented floods, record cold temperatures, hailstorms and a streak of meteor fireballs. Leading to significant crop losses, and infrastructure damage.
On the other side of the globe, heavy rains triggered by Storm Etau caused landslides and severe flooding in the central provinces of Vietnam. Since the previous month, the region was hit by torrential rains, widespread flooding, and landslides caused by one storm after another. At least 235 people were killed or are missing, and thousands of houses have been flooded.
Another major storm, typhoon Goni, brought devastating winds and rain to the Philippines, affecting more than 19 million with floods and landslides. In addition, the northeast region was pummeled again by another storm that left at least 13 people dead, 15 missing, and 200,000 evacuated. 1.9 million households were without power in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Along with the sheets of rain, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the 2nd largest Philippine island of Mindanao, with no casualties or damage reported.
Over the past few years of tracking these events, it is clear that precipitation around the world had increased dramatically in that time. If temperatures in the upper layers of the atmosphere continue to drop, this amount of water may soon translate into truly massive snowfalls, causing even more damage to crops, cattle and essential infrastructure.
Speaking of the white stuff, cold and snow records continued to be broken this month in parts of the US, Canada, China, Russia and the Middle East. Increasingly cold temperatures are having a significant impact on millions of people around the world, and we must ask: are we actually already experiencing the first signs of a new ice age? If so, we may all pay a heavy price for the distraction of the "invisible enemy" that grabbed the headlines for most of this year
Meteor/fireballs put on another spectacular show this month. Is seems reasonable to assume that the undeniable increase in these space rocks in our skies and the chaos in the domain of human affairs, is not a coincidence. Maybe we should start paying attention to "cosmic intentions" rather than the machinations of our petty tyrant political leaders.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for November 2020:
Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to: