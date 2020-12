© Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images



"are not only elements of a 72-year old federal statute with zero Constitutional basis, but are also actively preventing the states from fulfilling their constitutional — and ethical — obligation to hold free and fair elections. Experts believe that the primary basis for these dates was to provide enough time to affect the presidential transition of power, a concern which is fully obsolete in the age of internet and air travel."

"Because the U.S. Constitution places ultimate authority for designating presidential Electors in the hands of state legislatures, it is the responsibility of the people's elected representatives to judge the relevant facts and appoint an appropriate slate of Electors, subject only to the sole deadline set forth in the U.S. Constitution — 12:00 noon on January 20, 2021."

The Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society released a white paper on Fridaycontrary to what most news outlets have reported.The white paper says that these deadlines —for disputes to be resolved and Electors to be determined, andfor the Electoral College to meet in person and vote in their respective statesAccording to the Amistad Project press release , the paper examines the history of Electoral College deadlines, whichPhill Kline, the director of the Amistad Project, argues in this paper thatThe Amistad Project has filed litigation in several of the swing states, where they argue thatThey say that in each of the disputed swing statesAccording to the white paper,