The Post reached out to all 249 GOP members of Congress and asked three questions: Who won the election, do you support President Trump's efforts to claim victory and will you accept Biden as the "legitimately elected president" if he wins a majority in the Electoral College?
Eleven of the 52 Senate Republicans said Biden won, the Post found, while 14 House Republicans said the same.
Two Republicans considered Trump the winner as of Friday, the survey found.
In addition, nine lawmakers said they opposed Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory, while eight supported those efforts. Thirty Republicans said they would accept Biden as the legitimate winner if he won a majority of the Electoral College.
More than 70 percent did not answer the Post's questions as of Friday evening.
The survey comes as Trump refuses to concede election defeat and continues to promote claims, without evidence, of rampant voter fraud. His most recent attempt to cast doubt on the election results was in a 46-minute prerecorded speech posted to Facebook on Wednesday.
Comment: Their definition of "without evidence" needs to be checked. There is a great deal of evidence for election fraud in multiple states on a multitude of fronts.
The president's reelection campaign has mounted legal challenges in a handful of battleground states where Biden prevailed seeking to challenge or overturn the results of the election, most of which have been unsuccessful.
Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the The Associated Press that "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," which drew the ire of the president.
And former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview that aired Friday that "it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail."
