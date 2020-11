© Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times



The most senior Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees are calling for an immediate congressional investigation into the 2020 general election, amid multiple legal challenges that allege a variety of voting irregularities across a number of states.In a letter on Nov. 18, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) want immediate hearings to "examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties."The letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), called for them to "fully examine" allegations of election errors and misconduct.they wrote.Jordan and Comer wrote that Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight committees had warned earlier this year in a September report ( pdf ) of how"Democrats ignored this report, but many of our predictions have unfortunately come true," the two stated.the Republicans wrote. "Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election. We ask that you work with us to schedule and plan these hearings as soon as possible."The letter cited multiple examples of concern, from law changes to newly discovered irregularities where more than 5,000 new ballots were found in Georgia in Floyd Fayette , and Walton counties The congressmen acknowledged the situation in Pennsylvania, where the state's Supreme Court unilaterally extended the deadline to receive mail-in and absentee ballots by three days after Election Day, and also ruled that ballots that don't have a postmark "will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."they wrote. "Litigation about this last-minute change is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Pennsylvania is still counting mail-in and absentee ballots."Local officials in some counties in Pennsylvania have been alleged to have restricted campaign watchers from properly observing the processing and counting of the mail-in ballots, the two also noted.In another concern, the congressmen wrote thatPeople reported across the state having received multiple ballots, Jordan and Comer noted. pdf ). The ruling doesn't affect the results of the 2020 general election.On Twitter, Comer wrote : "The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election. @RepMaloney and @RepJerryNadler, do your jobs and call a hearing."Nadler and Maloney's press representatives didn't immediately respond to a request by The Epoch Times for comment on the letter.A number of media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden as president-elect on Nov. 7; President Donald Trump has alleged voter fraud and said any declarations of victory are premature. His campaign has mounted legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan, over a variety of alleged voting irregularities.The Epoch Times isn't calling the race until the legal battles are resolved and all results are certified.