In a letter on Nov. 18, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) want immediate hearings to "examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties."
The letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), called for them to "fully examine" allegations of election errors and misconduct.
"Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct," they wrote.
Jordan and Comer wrote that Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight committees had warned earlier this year in a September report (pdf) of how Democrats were "pushing last-minute changes to state election laws and procedures" that would "increase the risk of election-related crimes and errors."
"Democrats ignored this report, but many of our predictions have unfortunately come true," the two stated.
Jordan told Fox: "So, Ranking Member Comer and I today — first call for an investigation — we sent a letter to Mr. Nadler and Chairwoman Maloney. Why don't you guys investigate? The committees aren't even meeting this week. Why not? Why not look into this? So, that, to me, is the fundamental question."
"These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election," the Republicans wrote. "Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election. We ask that you work with us to schedule and plan these hearings as soon as possible."
The letter cited multiple examples of concern, from law changes to newly discovered irregularities where more than 5,000 new ballots were found in Georgia in Floyd, Fayette, and Walton counties.
unilaterally extended the deadline to receive mail-in and absentee ballots by three days after Election Day, and also ruled that ballots that don't have a postmark "will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."
"We warned in our report that this change would create 'considerable risk for uncertainty and litigation' — and it did," they wrote. "Litigation about this last-minute change is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Pennsylvania is still counting mail-in and absentee ballots."
Local officials in some counties in Pennsylvania have been alleged to have restricted campaign watchers from properly observing the processing and counting of the mail-in ballots, the two also noted.
In another concern, the congressmen wrote that outdated and inaccurate voter registration rolls made things problematic amid a widespread push for mail-in voting. In California, for example, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order (pdf) in June to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter.
People reported across the state having received multiple ballots, Jordan and Comer noted.
A California judge ruled on Nov. 13 that Newsom had overstepped his authority and ordered a permanent injunction (pdf). The ruling doesn't affect the results of the 2020 general election.
On Twitter, Comer wrote: "The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election. @RepMaloney and @RepJerryNadler, do your jobs and call a hearing."
Nadler and Maloney's press representatives didn't immediately respond to a request by The Epoch Times for comment on the letter.
A number of media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden as president-elect on Nov. 7; President Donald Trump has alleged voter fraud and said any declarations of victory are premature. His campaign has mounted legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan, over a variety of alleged voting irregularities.
The Epoch Times isn't calling the race until the legal battles are resolved and all results are certified.