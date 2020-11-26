Society's Child
Even the bookies get it: Las Vegas oddsmakers STILL not paying out for Biden 'victory'
Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Wed, 25 Nov 2020 16:54 UTC
The Gateway Pundit
Wed, 25 Nov 2020 16:54 UTC
Oddsmakers have yet to pay out on a "Biden victory." They're more honest than our garbage dump media.
The Democrat fraud messed up their betting. They're still holding the cash.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub 2020-11-26T17:06:15Z
LOL...follow the money...if Bribem has not stolen it yet....
Highland Fleet Lute · 2020-11-26T17:12:38Z
Las Vegas oddsmakers STILL not paying out for Biden 'victory'Sounds like a wet finger in the wind to me.
Latest News
- "The fraud was executed by many means": Sidney Powell 'Releases the Kraken' with dual lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia
- Even the bookies get it: Las Vegas oddsmakers STILL not paying out for Biden 'victory'
- Twitter blocks 'potentially harmful' links to Sidney Powell election lawsuit
- Severe thunderstorms dump heavy rainfall on metro New Orleans, flooding streets - at rate of up to 7 inches per hour
- The human brain and the entire universe have odd structural similarities
- Cyclone Nivar claims 3 lives in Tamil Nadu, India - up to 9.6 inches of rain falls in 18 hours
- Beauty of frozen methane bubbles on the world's deepest lake shown in stunning video
- Colorado County GOP calls for election audit over doubts about Dominion voting systems
- Biden says Americans WON'T STAND for election results not being 'honored,' while Trump says it 'must be turned around'
- Twitter bans campaign account of Pennsylvania senator that organized Gettysburg election hearing
- Here comes the cover-up: Obama-era hatchet-man appointed by DOJ to 'prosecute' election crime
- 'Pandemic of crime' - LA homicides hit decade highs
- From 'exclusive family bubbles' to 'mini-amnesty' on holidays: Europe prepares to adjust Covid-19 rules for Christmas & New Year
- Himalayan black bear attacks couple, mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand, India
- Anti-woke professor Jordan B Peterson's new self-help book for the masses will sell millions. No wonder the liberals are in tears
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
- Violent Portland Antifa ID'd as 35-year-old trans woman
- 'Why Americans hate the media': Blue-checks fawn over Biden's socks after 4 years of unmitigated vitriol toward Trump
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- Huge court win lets Trump present ballot evidence, could overturn Nevada result
- "The fraud was executed by many means": Sidney Powell 'Releases the Kraken' with dual lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia
- Colorado County GOP calls for election audit over doubts about Dominion voting systems
- Biden says Americans WON'T STAND for election results not being 'honored,' while Trump says it 'must be turned around'
- Twitter bans campaign account of Pennsylvania senator that organized Gettysburg election hearing
- Here comes the cover-up: Obama-era hatchet-man appointed by DOJ to 'prosecute' election crime
- Huge court win lets Trump present ballot evidence, could overturn Nevada result
- Best of the Web: The new invisible boogeyman: False-flags and the dawn of bioterrorism
- Behavioral research and technology expert: Google shifted a 'minimum' of 6 million votes in 2020 election
- Maryland governor announces deployment of 'high visibility' Covid 'compliance units', encourages residents to inform on violators
- Justice: Trump pardons former NatSec Adviser Michael Flynn
- New Senate documents 'confirm' disturbing Biden family links to China
- Aren't they cute? AOC and Ilhan Omar are trying to block Biden nominating his former chief of staff to the Budget office
- Wayne Dupree: Hey, Joe Biden, rejoining the Paris accord just because you hate Trump is stupid. Put America's interests first
- Columnist scorched for saying UK Home Sec Priti Patel isn't a bully because she's 'barely 5ft tall'
- Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn
- Tony Blinken fails up
- Russian destroyer issues warning to American ship USS John McCain for violating border
- Biden announces he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens
- Best of the Web: America's economy cannot survive another lockdown, and the cult of 'The Reset' knows it
- Israel is 'anchor and foundation for democracy in the region' - Says Biden's pick for sec of state Tony Blinken
- Even the bookies get it: Las Vegas oddsmakers STILL not paying out for Biden 'victory'
- Twitter blocks 'potentially harmful' links to Sidney Powell election lawsuit
- 'Pandemic of crime' - LA homicides hit decade highs
- From 'exclusive family bubbles' to 'mini-amnesty' on holidays: Europe prepares to adjust Covid-19 rules for Christmas & New Year
- Anti-woke professor Jordan B Peterson's new self-help book for the masses will sell millions. No wonder the liberals are in tears
- Violent Portland Antifa ID'd as 35-year-old trans woman
- 'Why Americans hate the media': Blue-checks fawn over Biden's socks after 4 years of unmitigated vitriol toward Trump
- Canada's Trudeau pranked by fake GRETA in phone call about NATO, private world leaders' club... and South Park's Terrance & Phillip
- Prank? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count - Update: 4chan sleuths uncover coordinates of 'Utah monolith'
- Prince Philip has spent decades collecting library of books on UFOs and aliens
- Russia's FSB finds explosive device in raids on Islamic State followers in Moscow, says they planned terror attacks
- CNN guest explains why a mayor who protected killer cop from going to jail has no place in Biden cabinet, gets cut SECONDS later
- Open letter to patriots everywhere - Live free!
- Is Russia less religiously tolerant than Saudi Arabia? 'Freedom' lists beloved of US state media reach new level of absurdity
- Milwaukee Elections Commission refuses to allow Trump reps to see absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly
- Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan legislatures to hold public hearings on election - PA judge blocks state's vote certification
- Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID
- Sea of Thieves: Georgia Secretary of State used Dominion's Eric Coomer as Witness for the State to defend last-minute computer changes
- Poor dear: Lawyer says Epstein's ex Maxwell faces 'onerous' jail conditions
- Covid UK: Plain facts about the risks, the death rate, and NHS capacity: You've been had
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- The human brain and the entire universe have odd structural similarities
- Best of the Web: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Planet of the Apes? - Scientists used human genes to make monkey brains bigger
- Researchers find the possible remnants of a long-debated "missing" tectonic plate
- Follow-up on recent NEO objects
- With macOS Big Sur, your computer is already hacked
- Robot patrols shop checking lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in Japan
- East African Rift system is slowly breaking away
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- Severe thunderstorms dump heavy rainfall on metro New Orleans, flooding streets - at rate of up to 7 inches per hour
- Cyclone Nivar claims 3 lives in Tamil Nadu, India - up to 9.6 inches of rain falls in 18 hours
- Beauty of frozen methane bubbles on the world's deepest lake shown in stunning video
- Himalayan black bear attacks couple, mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand, India
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
- Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Labrador buried under historic 75 cm (29.5 inches) of snow, towns shut down
- Over 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins dead after Chatham Islands, New Zealand stranding
- Dozens rescued from floods across Israel as first snow lands on Mt. Hermon
- The solar retrograde cycle and ice ages
- Galyat, Pakistan pummelled by another spell of heavy snow - a foot in 24 hours
- Flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa
- Toronto crushes snowfall record with 19.4 cm falling on Sunday
- Flash floods hit Calabria, Italy - 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- 7 killed in landslide caused by heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- 86 km long road closed after foot of fresh snow fall in Kashmir
- Cyclone Gati hits Somalia as country's strongest storm on record after explosive intensification - at least 4 dead
- Extreme freezing rain storm cripples Vladivostok infrastructure, 5 days later residents still without electricity and heat
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
Quote of the Day
Let China sleep, for when she wakes she will shake the world.
- Napoleon Bonaparte
Recent Comments
stem from his 2016 admission that he wouldn't use the preferred pronouns of transgender students at the university where he works Every damn...
Las Vegas oddsmakers STILL not paying out for Biden 'victory' Sounds like a wet finger in the wind to me.
I do believe that the election was stolen and that Trump won....but when even Tucker Carlson starts calling for Powell to 'show us the...
LOL...follow the money...if Bribem has not stolen it yet....
But a symptom of America's great illness. R.C.