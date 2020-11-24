© AFP/Damien Meyer



With Europe already suffering a second wave of coronavirus infections, World Health Organization envoy David Nabarro has warned that the region could see another spike in infections next year.In an interview on Saturday with Swiss newspaper Solothurner Zeitung, Nabarro said thatafter the first wave of infections this spring. "Now we have the second wave.Infections are once again surging throughout Europe, after a lull this summer. France and Germany recorded some 33,000 new cases combined on Saturday, while the UK reported nearly 20,000 cases on the same day, and Spain announced more than 15,000 on Friday.throughout Europe than during the first wave, however.Despite Nabarro's stark prediction, the WHO has cautioned against responding too heavy-handedly to the pandemic. In a briefing on Thursday, the organization's