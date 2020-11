© Getty Images

No shot, no service.Australian airline Qantas will require travelers on international flights to be jabbed with a coronavirus vaccine once an inoculation is ready, CEO Alan Joyce said."Whether you need that domestically, we'll have to see what happens with COVID-19 in the market, but certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that's a necessity," Joyce said in a Monday interview with the Australian news program "A Current Affair." Joyce revealed the plans as drugmakers made significant progress toward developing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, which is considered key to helping airlines and other beaten-down industries recover from the pandemic.Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have all said their experimental shots are highly effective , and Pfizer's candidate could be distributed in the US by the end of December if regulators clear it for emergency use.