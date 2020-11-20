© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Football for vaccination? UK could go full Orwell with 'QR code certificates' as health authorities pick carrot over stick

a relatively untested vaccine that hasn't undergone the usual safety studies

The last jab rushed to market in the UK, 2009's swine flu shot, had catastrophic side effects

, and the government was forced to pay out millions of pounds in compensation to its victims

The UK's top counter-terrorism cop has suggested society stop allowing people to question the wisdom of a rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout, regarding such skepticism to be life-threatening "misinformation."the sharing of "misinformation that could cost people's lives" — demonizing all doubts about quickly developed Covid-19 vaccines whose potential long-term effects are not yet known and tying them to extremist radicalization efforts.While he didn't go so far as to call for a law to be passed banning such content, his suggestion of a "national debate"BasuSocial media users already wary of the rush to roll out the vaccine were disturbed by the attendant rush to criminalize criticism of it.Some said that there were completely legitimate reasons to criticize the jab.Even some in favor of taking the jab thought the decision to do so should be a "personal choice" rather than a mandate.And others argued Basu's suggestion should horrify anyone who believed in free speech, "no matter what [their] beliefs."The counter-terrorism chief's concerns have added toon social media platforms that don't immediately remove posts that question the safety of the jab and other "false" materials.Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth demanded government "deal with some of the dangerous nonsense, nonsensical anti-vax stuff that we've seen spreading on social media, which erodes trust in the vaccine" even though no vaccine has yet passed review by UK health authorities and speculation from either "side" of the debate is fully hypothetical.Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out making vaccination mandatory, and ministers are reportedly considering issuing QR codes to people who receive the jab that will allow them to attend sports, theatre, and other events.The UK, sources told the UK's Daily Telegraph.One minister pointed out that. "I think there are lots of people who think it is a logical extension and lots of people are interested in it," he told the outlet, adding that "some countries" already required a battery of shots in order to work in a state-run nursery prior to Covid-19.While that source defended the conversation around bribing Brits to takeas "purely political," another minister was more blunt in his assessment, telling the Telegraph:"One way of opening up society would be those people who have had vaccinations carrying some kind of QR code or some sort of immunity certification which shows that they have been tested."The National Health Service's Test and Trace app already uses QR codes in its operations, asking users to scan a venue-specific code upon arriving at a particular location, and health authorities have previously floated the idea of repurposing the app as an "immunity passport" to identify individuals with antibodies against the virus. However, that idea was shelved, citing the importance of increasing uptake amid asymptomatic or testing-averse populations. People who test negative should receive a paper wristband that allows them entry into event venues and other privileges, they suggested.The general rush to vaccinate has come under intense criticism, with skeptics urging caution due to the unprecedented tight timetable of the shot's development.. However, UK officials have opted to rein in criticism of the vaccine companies, with the Labour Party even proposing emergency legislation earlier this week to "stamp out" anti-vaccine content on social media.