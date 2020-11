© Getty Images/Tetra Images

Global markets surged and politicians and the public rejoiced online aswith a number of critical questions remaining unanswered.On Monday, US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced their "interim analysis" of ain preventing Covid-19.Just 94 cases of the disease were observed in the large-scale trial, and early indications are that the fight against the coronavirus may be shifting in humanity's favor at last.However, with all the market surges, breathless news coverage, and political messaging about the vaccine, a number of serious caveats, concerns, questions, and a distinct lack of detail remain.We don't yet know if the Pfizer vaccinein the years ahead. The study was also rather limited in scope,In other words, without this information, we have no way of knowing whether this vaccine would actually stop the pandemic or not, or merely change its complexion.The study alsoso we still do not know whether vaccine recipients can fall critically ill or just develop a milder form of the disease.There was no information given on the frequency or severity ofnor were key details shared about the vaccine'sFurthermore, there was no discrimination of data among different subgroups, sofrom the vaccine or whether targeted lockdowns and protections may still be required to protect the elderly or immunocompromised.Pfizer's Monday press release did not contain any data onThis data is expected to be released "in the coming weeks," according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as these questions, and more, will need to be comprehensively answered in order to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy among the global population.Indeed, taking the US as an example, according to one survey, some 62 percent of Americans worry that the Food and Drug Administration will fast-track vaccine approvals, and therefore just 21 percent of respondents polled say they "definitely plan to get vaccinated" and 49 percent probably or definitely will not.Some, such as US biotech executive and infectious-diseases expert William Haseltine, claim that such proclamations by vaccine developers "are an inadequate assurance" and are "as full of holes as Swiss cheese."to improve public trust in Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including the Pfizer-BioNTech holy grail.