Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the former Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, he was once CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta, and for the past 20 years has held the position as Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company based in North Carolina currently tasked with selling a COVID-19 test. He is a medical specialist in pathology, which includes virology, who trained at Cambridge University in the UK — he is perfectly positioned to speak on this topic."[COVID-19] is nothing more than a bad flu season. This is not Ebola. It's not SARS. It's politics playing medicine, and that's a very dangerous game.""There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever."[Masks] are simply virtue signalling."COVID is spread by aerosols, which travel 30 meters-or-so before landing.""Everywhere should be open tomorrow, as was stated in the Great Barrington Declaration."All testing should stop, unless you're presenting to hospital with some respiratory problem ... it's driving public hysteria, and all testing should stop."All that should be done is to protect the vulnerable."And I would remind you all that using the provinces [Alberta's] own statistics, the risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000. You've got to get a grip on this. The scale of the response ... with no evidence for it, is utterly ridiculous."Suicides, business closures, [cancelled] funerals, weddings, etc., etc. — it's simply outrageous,, and [people] have got to get their minds around that."Hodkison concludes with some advice for policy makers in Alberta: "Let people make their own decisions. You should be totally out of the business of medicine. You're being led down the garden path by the chief medical officer of health in this province. I'm absolutely outraged that this has reached this level. It should all stop tomorrow. Thank you very much."