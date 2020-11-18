The healers sent forms of DI that related to their own healing practices at random 2-minute intervals that were unknown to the recipient. Significant differences between experimental (send) and control (no send) procedures were found. Areas activated during the experimental procedures included the anterior and middle cingulate area, precuneus, and frontal area. It was concluded that instructions to a healer to make an intentional connection with a sensory isolated person can be correlated to changes in brain function of that individual.

group analysis revealed significant activation in several areas of the brain" during the times when the DI practitioner was sending to the receiver.

"What convinced me was just the evidence, the accumulating evidence as I worked in this field and I got to see more and more of the evidence. I visited the laboratories, even beyond where I was working to see what they were doing and I could see that they had really tight controls...and so I got convinced by the good science that I saw being done. And in fact I will say as a statistician I've consulted in a lot of different areas of science; the methodology and the controls on these experience are tighter than any other area of science where I've worked." (source)

Exploring topics that deal with mind matter interaction, or in this case the ability of one person to somehow influence another person without any direct physical contact, can and does provide challenges to ones belief systems.