The armed forces have been brought in

Britain records 24,957 new coronavirus cases - just 14% up on last week - and 413 new deaths bringing total to 48,888

Top scientists have suggested that the UK's second wave of coronavirus has already peaked;

Data published yesterday revealed Covid-19 infection rates were already falling across the country before ministers lost their nerve and ordered a second lockdown;

ministers lost their nerve and ordered Cities have been left deserted across England on the first weekend of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions - but beauty spots are crammed;

Sandringham insider said staff have been told 'not to expect [the Royal family] back for Christmas' for the first time in 33 years;

Newly-released official documents suggest that anyone spending time with family members from outside their own household at Christmas may be required to self-isolate for two weeks afterwards.

warned the half-a-billion-pound project could be a 'costly failure'

The Government and its scientific advisers were lambasted yesterday for using 'dodgy data' to justify a devastating second lockdown, with Tory MPs warning SAGE's doomsday predictions had echoes of the controversial dossier that sent Britain to war with Iraq.

Some of the Tory rebels talked privately about sending letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, to try to trigger a leadership contest if Mr Johnson extends the lockdown beyond the promised end date of December 2;

The coronavirus death toll rose by 413, the highest Saturday increase since May;

The number of new infections was 24,957 - a rise of just 3,045 on last Saturday's total.

Top scientists suggested that the second wave had peaked;

Ministers plan to supply Vitamin D tablets to more than two million vulnerable people - including care home residents and those whose medical conditions mean they have to shield - over the winter amid growing evidence that it can make Covid symptoms less severe;

- including care home residents and those whose medical conditions mean they have to shield - over the winter amid growing evidence that it can make Covid symptoms less severe; The NHS stepped up preparations to roll out the Covid vaccine by early December, with one in five GP surgeries tasked with administering it;

Britain imposed a ban on non-UK citizens coming in from Denmark amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread there from mink to humans, infecting 12 people and leading to a cull of 17million animals.

What are the rules for ordering takeaway alcohol during lockdown 2.0?



The Government U-turned on its restrictions surrounding the sale of alcohol when it introduced the second lockdown on Thursday, allowing drinks to be sold if they are pre-ordered.



When the second countrywide lockdown was announced last Saturday, topline guidance from the Government said while takeaway food would still be permitted, alcohol takeaways were set to be outlawed.



But it reversed course on Tuesday, saying alcohol takeaways would be allowed but must be ordered in advance, online or by phone or post, before being collected.



Customers cannot enter a pub, bar or restaurant to collect alcohol.



They are also not allowed to drink their takeouts near to the venue or in a seated outdoor area on the premises