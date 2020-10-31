© AP/ Chris Pizzello/Invision



A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on weekly earnings in the third quarter has revealed that Asian women earned more on average during that period than those who supposedly enjoy the ultimate privilege: white men.The statistic in question sparked something of a debate on Twitter, however, with prominent California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon taking a negative tack. Dhillon claimed such data "will be used to marginalize Asian women" in their workplaces, costing them their current favored employment status as "under-represented minorities."Twitter users swiftly labeled her point of view "absurd," and called for equality in hiring practices.