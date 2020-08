© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Democratic Party's reliance on identity politics led to controversy on Tuesday as the lineup of speakers for next week's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee seemingly failed to include any politicians of Asian descent."The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face," Representative Ted Lieu said on Twitter. Lieu, a California Democrat with Taiwanese ancestry, also noted that Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic group in multiple swing states.Yang and another former presidential candidate, Senator Cory Booker, also a former presidential candidate, complained in January that only white candidates had qualified to participate in the final debate before the Iowa Caucuses."I don't doubt that the rules our party set were well-intentioned, but the outcomes are undeniable: These thresholds have effectively kept people of color from the national stage," Booker said.For his part, Booker did land a prime speaking slot at the convention, on August 20, the night when Biden is scheduled to accept the party's nomination for president.