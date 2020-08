© HBO



Ballots Here, There, and Everywhere

Sending millions of ballots across states based on outdated voter rolls is just one of numerous controversial ideas being signed into law by Democrats while the media covers for them.and you'd never even hear about it if you only read corporate media. A recent interview between President Trump and Axios journalist Jonathan Swan goes a long way toward exposing what's going on.Swan quickly interrupted, insisting Trump's claims were false, and that applications were of course needed to receive a ballot. In an extraordinary display,again and again insisting's Trump's argument was false."They send applications, not ballots.""You have to apply for mail-in. It's the same thing (as absentee voting).""Applications. You download them.""No, they're not. Its applications."Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a requirement be sent to every registered voter in the state, andThe decision came despite the state's longstanding problems withIn its investigations, Judicial Watch has founda problem that is still only partially resolved Seven days after the interview, Swan wrote a short apology on his social media account,None of this is to say Swan was a liar. The fact that he apologized is commendable, andAs Democrats are spared hard questions from corporate media in the run-up to November, they've gotten away with passing a range of outlandish election plans that are hugely unpopular with the American public, without almost anyone knowing about them.Sending millions of ballots across states based on outdated voter rolls is just one of numerous controversial ideas being signed into law by Democrats while the media covers for them.It's a system even the Los Angeles Times states It's opposed by 84 percent of independents and a remarkable 76 percent of Democrats. It also raises safety concerns when the same political operative goes to dozens of homes.Another strategy isIt's a simple way to test whether the person who filled out a ballot is who he says he is. This safety step is also immensely popular across the political spectrum , with 84 percent of voters support requiring signatures to match those on file.Yet none of these ethical problems nor the popular opposition to their plans have stopped Team Pelosi. In their latest 1,800-page "coronavirus" spending bill It's not difficult to imagine the consequences of blasting off millions of ballots that don't need to be verified with signatures and can be collected by any old political operative.On Sunday, Democrats inClearly, each of these practices is considered deeply suspicious by the American public as a whole. But instead of questioning or indeed even defending these ideas, the media has abandoned covering them entirely. Needless to say,Since this is all happening before an election that is being set up to be rife with fraud, any fraud can also shield the politicians from voters' punishment for attempts at increasing vote corruption.In the place of this story is a simplistic narrative lifted straight from former President Obama's stump speech at Rep. John Lewis' funeral. It's a story withbyDemocrats, then, can be framed as the reasonable folk just trying to give people more options to use their liberties.There's no room in this story for widespread, questionable election tactics from the left. And there's certainly no room to discuss what the implications of these measures will mean for the integrity of election results come November. So when you hear self-applauding speeches from politicians on the left celebrating their heroic stand for election integrity,