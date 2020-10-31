© Screenshot



"Joe Biden has a long record as a friend of Israel. I think we're both quite familiar with the kinds of people who will go into a Biden administration and I think we feel very comfortable that they will have a deep and abiding concern for Israel which is not going to go away."

"By withdrawing or threatening to withdraw US forces, by repeatedly not replying or dealing with Iranian aggression in the Persian Gulf or against Saudi oil infrastructure, he's created a sort of vacuum that is being filled in Libya by Russia and by Turkey..."

Biden will work with allies and be ready to use U.S. military in the region

(Reminder, these are the great thinkers who got us into the Iraq war, killing hundreds of thousands of Muslim civilians, and helped destroy several Arab capitals...)

Anyone believing Biden- Bibi will be a honeymoon should lay down wait quietly until feeling passes. But neither shoud anyone believe Trump propaganda that Biden is an enemy of Israel. Israel is in Biden's DNA. He's a Clinton not an Obama.