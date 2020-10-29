"Boris Johnson? Who is he?" asked Lucy.

"Why, it is he that has got all Covidia under his thumb," said Mr Tumnus. "It's he that makes it always Covid. Always Covid and never Christmas; think of that!"

- The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, CS Lewis (with a few changes)

Firstly, they need to create perpetual oppression, a "new normal" which is depressing, ongoing, and which pulls everyone down into the resigned acceptance that there's nothing they can do about it.



Secondly, they need to eradicate all attempts at celebration in the midst of the drudgery, because celebration reminds people of what life could be like and indeed what life should be like if it were not for the tyrants, and so is in danger of breaking the spell.

they have no proper basis in law

"If we think there's large groups of people gathering where they shouldn't be, then police will have to intervene. If, again, there's flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce."

"West Midlands officers are paid to protect law-abiding citizens from criminals and criminal activity. If the Government thinks we're going to pour our resources into policing Christmas gatherings, they've got another think coming."

"We're sitting on a time bomb here. We're getting very near the stage where you could see a considerable explosion of frustration and energy. Things are very on the edge in a lot of communities and it wouldn't take very much to spark off unrest, riots, damage."

defy them by thinking normally, speaking normally, and living normally

Act normally. Defy the killjoys. Defeat tyranny.