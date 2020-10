© REUTERS



Thanks to three brave Americans, we now know that Joe Biden has long misled the public about his involvement with his family's foreign business entanglements while he served as vice president.At considerable personal risk, former Biden family business partners Tony Bobulinski and Bevan Cooney, and computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, have come forward with tens of thousands of primary-source documents — internal corporate records, emails, and text messages — detailing years of business dealings that centered on trading on the Biden name. This material suggests that, despite Joe Biden's insistence that he knew nothing about his family's business deals, he was well aware of his son Hunter Biden's business ventures in China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere.For nearly three years, Biden and his surrogates have responded to the scandal with an increasingly unconvincing series of denials — including another from the former Vice President in his last debate with President Trump.In response to "Secret Empires," one of Joe Biden's aides said "we aren't going to engage on a politically motivated hit pieces ..." Team Biden did not bother to respond to specific allegations that the Biden family vacuumed up millions, in the exact locales where Biden was Obama's policy "point man.""I never talk with my son or my brother or anyone else in the distant family about their business interests, period." He repeated similar blanket denials on numerous occasions.But this was not the only meeting Joe Biden had with Biden family business partners. As the New York Post reported, e-mails on Hunter Biden's hard drive reveal that onTeam Biden points to Joe and Jill Biden's tax returns as evidence that Joe did nothing improper. It is worth noting that the family members upon whom foreign entities showered money are not required to disclose their finances.We gain further insight into the operations of Biden Inc. in emails provided to us by Bevan Cooney, a former business associate of Hunter Biden. CWhat might the Bidens' foreign benefactors have expected in return for all this largesse? We can't say. But some may see a correlation between that foreign money and Joe Biden's policy posture toward the sources of that money.Consider the case of the Penn Biden Center, a D.C. think tank named after Joe Biden. According to the Center, its mission is to "Address Threats to the Liberal International Order." The Center analyzes the threats of "Russia" and "climate change" in detail. But China — the largest violator of basic human rights on the planet — does not make the list. Why?Perhaps we now know why.Peter Schweizer is the author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite . Seamus Bruner is the author of Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties