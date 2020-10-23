© Getty Images



is indeed "the big guy."

It was no coincidence that the vice president was the Obama administration's point man in both countries.

Now, because his role in the China deal has been credibly confirmed, it's beyond dispute that Joe didn't just know what was going on. At least in this case, Joe was a player and had his hand out.

"I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line."

Full statement from Tony Bobulinski to the New York Post