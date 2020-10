"People like the Bidens — and the Clintons for that matter — they don't have to take formal bribes," explained " The Ingraham Angle " host. "There is no need for any smoking gun. They simply do everything possible while in office to help rich people and to fight off movements ... that would force big business to pay higher wages."Biden has a fundraising advantage over Trump, but much of the Democrat's money is not coming from the average voter."He's [Biden's] always been one of the top benefactors of Wall Street's largesse. It's been going on for decades. But this year? Up against the populist incumbent, economic nationalist Donald Trump, the spigots of Wall Street have really opened up: Billionaires there feel very threatened by Trump because he is trying to drain the very swamp that they got so rich filling."