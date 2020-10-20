© Joseph Prezioso/Getty



Protesters opposing President Donald Trump on Sunday were filmed burning an American flag and pretending to eat a bloodied heart of the president.Twitter user Al The Great wrote as a caption to the video,In the video, one protester can be seen walking through the smoke from a burning American flag as he is surrounded by fellow protesters. He then takes what appears to be a bloody heart, rips it open and pours it on his face, as those around him clap and yell."I'm on fire! I'm on fire," he can be heard yelling.Several other protesters are heard mockingly yelling "Make America Great Again" and "f*** the nazis" as they jump over the burning American flag.Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.The video came amid conflicting political protests in Boston's Copley Square on Sunday afternoon.In response to the protest from Super Happy Fun America, counterprotesters also held a rally in Copley Square.According to WCVB News in Boston, at least two anti-Trump protesters were arrested after scuffles with Boston police officers. Photos posted across Twitter show officers situated between the different protests.