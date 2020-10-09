Solar storm: Huge flare bursts from the Sun

A HUGE solar flare burst out of the Sun, and the phenomenon was caught in stunning detail by NASA cameras.The Sun is constantly bubbling and erupting, releasing huge solar flares into space and when it does, it releases a barrage of solar particles into the cosmos. NASA has just released a video of a massive solar flare, which if it had been released earlier, the bombardment of solar particles would have been on a collision course with Earth.The video from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite shows the Sun beginning to murmur, before a huge flare is released.Astronomy site Space Weather said: "If only this had happened one week ago.For the most part, solar flares are relatively harmless.On a normal occasion, a solar flare is responsible for auroras seen here on Earth.This is because the magnetosphere deflects the particles from the Sun, leading to the blue and green lights in the northern and southern poles.However, another major solar storm could occur, which has led researchers to urge policy makers to invest in better infrastructure to observe our host star."Thus, understanding and forecasting the most hazardous extreme events is of prime importance for the protection of society and technology against the global hazards of space weather."