© Getty Images / Grandfailure

Many of us consider it a living nightmare and, now, new research proves the Covid-19 pandemic is invading our dreams too. Moreover, it concludes that the similar themes of its test subjects' dreams point to a "shared" mindscape.To carry out their study, the researchers crowdsourced sleep and stress data from a pool of some 4,000 participants during the sixth week of lockdown in Finland, 800 of whom also gave detailed information about and descriptions of their dreams. said lead author Dr. Anu-Katriina Pesonen, head of the Sleep & Mind Research Group at the University of Helsinki.The team transcribed the content of participants' dreams and then fed the text into an AI algorithm that parsed the dreams for shared content and word associations. That produced so-called "dream clusters" from "smaller dream particles" - subplots within dreams rather than entire, meandering narratives.Meanwhile, at the University of Toronto Mississauga, researchers were conducting a similarly intense study of the pandemic's impact on sleep, withA team studying under anthropologist Dr. David Samson, who posits that humanity evolved to have dreams and nightmares as a means of training for real-world threats, collected dream and sleep data from 84 students hailing from 22 countries around the world.Where possible, the participants provided detailed descriptions of their dreams during the early lockdown phase of the pandemic, which were then sorted into five themes related to characters, social interactions, settings, emotions and misfortunes.In the UT Mississauga study, some 33 percent of respondents reported pandemic-specific dreams, including about PPE and social distancing failures, among other negative coronavirus-related occurrences."It seems that dreams are related to outside stressors, and that they might have a sort of function. Further analysis may support this idea of threat simulation," says study author and graduate research student Leela McKinnon.