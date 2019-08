Almost every morning: 3 percent of females, 2 percent of males

Several times a week: 9 percent of females, 6 percent of males

About once a week: 9 percent of females, 8 percent of males

2 or 3 times a month: 15 percent of females, 10 percent of males

Less than once a month: 42 percent of females, 43 percent of males

Never: 22 percent of females, 30 of males

Kelly Bulkeley, Ph.D., is director of the Sleep and Dream Database (SDDb), a digital archive and search engine designed to promote scientific dream research. He is a psychologist of religion and a Visiting Scholar at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. He earned a doctorate in Religion and Psychological Studies from the University of Chicago Divinity School, an M.T.S. from Harvard Divinity School, and a B.A. from Stanford University. He currently lives in Portland, Oregon.

What happens in your mind when you share a dream with another person, or they share a dream with you? How does dream-sharing impact or influence the way you think?Modern psychologists have developed many models of how dreams are formed and what functions they serve in the brain-mind system. But few have investigated the psychological dynamics of sharing dreams in natural, healthy settings (i.e., not in a clinical or therapeutic context).This might seem like an insignificant topic. Don't most people get bored listening to other people's dreams? Many people never even remember their dreams, let alone talk about them. Isn't dream-sharing really just an obscure and esoteric practice?In a survey Michael Schredl and I analyzed for a recent article in the International Journal of Dream Research , we asked more than 5,000 American adults about their attitudes towards dreams.Included in the survey was this question: Do you agree or disagree with the statement "I get bored listening to other people talk about their dreams"? About 8 percent of participants strongly agreed with that statement, and another 17 percent somewhat agreed. So it is fair to say that at least a quarter of the population does not want to be involved in any dream-sharing.It also fair to say that a larger proportion of people reject that point of view. About 19 percent of participants strongly disagreed with the idea that other people's dreams are boring, and an additional 24 percent said they somewhat agreed. In the middle were the remaining 31 percent, who neither agreed nor disagreed.Overall, then, 25 percent of the participants in this survey could be termed "anti-dream-sharing," as opposed to 43 percent who were "anti-anti-dream-sharing."This finding parallels the results of other surveys I have been gathering for several years on the question of how often people talk about their dreams with others. The data are publicly available in the Sleep and Dream Database (SDDb). With a total of more than 11,000 total participants (5,568 females, 5,465 males), these are the results:Although these are responses to a different question, they match up pretty well with the results from the "I get bored" question. About a quarter of the participants say they never talk about their dreams with other people. More than a quarter of the participants (much higher among women) say they talk about their dreams at least several times a month. The largest group talk about their dreams every once in a while — more than never, but less than once a month.The existence of people in the former group should not deter us from studying the behaviors of the latter. Especially when we widen the lens to include anthropological and historical research on dream-sharing in other cultures, this emerges as anything but a trivial or insignificant topic.This is the broader context in which to welcome the appearance of a pioneering new research paper by Mark Blagrove and his colleagues in a recent issue of Frontiers in Psychology . Titled "Testing the Empathy Theory of Dreaming : The Relationships Between Dream Sharing and Trait and State Empathy," the paper is co-authored by Sioned Hale, Julia Lockheart, Michelle Carr, Alex Jones, and Katja Valli.The paper presents results from two experiments showing how dream-sharing might have the specific psychological impact of stimulating empathy. Blagrove et al. make four claims in the summary (to which I have added brief parenthetical comments):(This suggests that people who are highly empathetic also tend to be highly interested in dreams.)(Listening to another person tell you their dream has the effect of stimulating empathy.)(This idea enables dream research to connect with theories about the psychological effects of fiction, narrative, and story-telling, which could be a very productive new path to pursue.)(Here, Blagrove et al. take a daring, imaginative leap in suggesting that if we expand practices of dream-sharing across social and cultural boundaries, the enhanced capacities for "empathic concern and perspective-taking" could help in resolving problems and conflicts at larger scales of collective life.)Some of these findings, proposals, and future visions will be familiar to people who are already deeply experienced in dream-sharing practices. If you have followed the writings and workshops of people like Jeremy Taylor, Montague Ullman, Robert Bosnak, Clara Hill, and others over the years, you may have come to these same insights yourself. Blagrove and his colleagues have added a valuable new source of empirical evidence in favor of the positive psychological impact of sharing dreams with other people.If you're someone who would locate yourself in the bored by/never talk about dreams category, it's not too late to try.In most cultures, dream-sharing has been a normal, natural part of life. Thanks to Blagrove et al., we have more reason to appreciate the capacity of dreams to contribute not only to individual well-being but to collective health as well.Full citation: "Testing the Empathy Theory of Dreaming: The Relationships Between Dream Sharing and Trait and State Empathy," Mark Blagrove, Sioned Hale, Julia Lockheart, Michelle Carr, Alex Jones, and Katja Valli, in Frontiers in Psychology (2019) 10:1351.