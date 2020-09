© Associated Press

It was always a witch hunt designed to "get Trump." Collusion was an illusion invented by a suspected Russian spy but zealously embraced by malevolent actors at the FBI and later by scheming prosecutors on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team of partisans.These are the stunning revelations contained in two sets of newly declassified documents that pull back the curtain on the Russia Hoax, the dirtiest political trick in American history.FBI investigators, who concluded there was no plausible case against Flynn, were ignored. Instead of closing the investigation down, the critical decision to move forward was made "top- down." Then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who had a contentious past relationship with Flynn, was calling the shots. The retired three-star Army general didn't stand a chance.Despite the paucity of evidence against both Flynn and Trump, Agent Barnett reluctantly agreed to join the special counsel team to provide some balance (diversity of thought) to what was clearly a partisan crusade. He naively hoped his perspective might counterbalance the anti-Trump "group think." It was a fool's errand.As a key member of Mueller's squad, Rhee was in a position to target the person who had defeated the candidate she had supported and defended.Indeed, Mueller utilized other lawyers who held the same anti-Trump prejudices. Amazingly, Mueller sheepishly admitted during his congressional testimony that he had no idea of Rhee's involvement with Clinton when he hired her. Right.When President Trump asked investigators to "get to the bottom" of a matter, special counsel lawyers interpreted it as "cover it up." The firing of FBI Director James Comey was viewed as conclusive proof of obstruction by the president, instead of an action motivated by some other logical reason such as the president's dislike of Comey and a desire to replace him.We now know that Agent Barnett's testimony and his documentary evidence is a component U.S. Attorney John Durham's criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe. This same evidence will also be presented in federal court Tuesday, as Flynn's lawyers and the Justice Department present arguments that the case against him should be dismissed. The joint motion must be granted if U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has any integrity.All of this comes at the same time as the release of another set of declassified documents detailing how the infamous "Steele dossier" alleging Trump-Russia collusion actually originated from a suspected Russian spy who was designated as a possible "national security threat."In simple terms, the phony collusion narrative appears to have been the clever product of Russian lies and disinformation designed to damage Trump and funded by the Clinton campaign and Democrats. This is precisely what I argued in my book, " Witch Hunt: The Story of The Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History ."Comey's FBI knew this all along, having interviewed Steele's primary source in January 2017 — just days after Trump was inaugurated as president. But the bureau kept it carefully concealed.If Americans are to have any faith in their government, Durham must expose the full truth. And those who betrayed their positions of trust should be held accountable.