woman blue background
This is incredibly difficult for me to do but I feel that it's necessary to come forward and expose the type of person that Trump will select for the Supreme Court of the great country.

I was raped by whoever Trump selects to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the Supreme Court.

It was in the 1990s and the details are a little fuzzy. We were at a party and I distinctly remember this person coming on to me and rubbing up against me.

I told this person I wasn't interested but whoever it was persisted and when we were alone forced himself or herself on me, pulling off my clothes and penetrating me while I constantly said, "No!"

I haven't come forward yet because I was ashamed and afraid. This person is clearly very powerful, but now that this person is being considered for the Supreme Court, I think it's necessary to let people know who they're dealing with, especially after Trump picked a literal serial killer last time.

And the Soros money doesn't hurt.

But this stain on my soul does hurt. And it will be with me forever — or at least until after the confirmation hearing — the very painful confirmation hearing.

(She/they) Mx. Chou is the most progressive person in the world. Only eats fruit that has fallen off the vine. Identifies as a paraplegic polar bear.