Further flooding has struck in parts of Cambodia after heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Noul. Disaster authorities report 11 people have died.Previously flooding had affected Preah Sihanouk province, where 2,000 people were affected and 1 fatality was reported.On 21 September, Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management reported that the impact of the typhoon Noul over the past few days has caused. A total of 1,825 houses and 312 hectares of crops were inundated, with 475 people being evacuated.Parts of Palin Province have been particularly badly hit. Eighty families evacuated and 2 people died as a result of flooding in Sala Krao district.Tropical Storm Noul also caused damage and devastation in parts of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.