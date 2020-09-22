Earth Changes
Rain from Tropical Storm Noul triggers further floods in 5 provinces of Cambodia - at least 11 dead
Floodlist
Tue, 22 Sep 2020 12:29 UTC
Previously flooding had affected Preah Sihanouk province, where 2,000 people were affected and 1 fatality was reported.
On 21 September, Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management reported that the impact of the typhoon Noul over the past few days has caused devastating flooding across the provinces of Pursat, Oddar Meanchey, Koh Kong and Pailin, as well as Preah Sihanouk.
At least 11 people have now died, including eight by lightning strike and three in flash floods. A total of 1,825 houses and 312 hectares of crops were inundated, with 475 people being evacuated.
Parts of Palin Province have been particularly badly hit. Eighty families evacuated and 2 people died as a result of flooding in Sala Krao district.
Tropical Storm Noul also caused damage and devastation in parts of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.
Street art in Melbourne, Australia
