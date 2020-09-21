Social Media

Teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called on to rescue flood victims in the state of Karnataka.Flooding struck after heavy rainfall from 19 September, affecting the city of Udupi and the surrounding areas.Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) figures show that Udupi recorded just under 450 mm of rain in 24 hours to 20 September 2020.Around 135 people stranded in the floods were rescued by personnel from NDRF fire and emergency services department. Those evacuated were given shelter at temporary accommodation provided by the district administration.