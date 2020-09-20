ricin trump
Law enforcement have intercepted a package containing the incredibly deadly poison, ricin. The package was sent to the White House and addressed to President Trump.

CNNreports that the package was intercepted earlier this week and subjected to two rounds of testing. Law enforcement from the Secret Service and FBI confirmed that the substance in the package was the highly potent poison, ricin.

Ricin is extracted from castor beans and is often used in terror plots. When made in a powder form, it is among the most deadly poisons.

If ingested, injected or inhaled, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines. It is then followed by failure of the kidneys, spleen, liver. It then finally causes death by collapse of the circulatory system. Death from ricin occurs between 36 - 72 hours after ingestion.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.

More to come.