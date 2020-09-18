Suicide Stats

6,139 veteran suicides in 2019

Behind the Numbers

Age Risk & Suspect SSRIs

It wasn't until November 2006 that the Pentagon set a uniform policy for all the services. But the curious thing about it was that it didn't mention the new antidepressants. Instead, it simply barred troops from taking older drugs, including 'lithium, anticonvulsants and antipsychotics.' The goal, a participant in crafting the policy said, was to give SSRIs a 'green light' without saying so. Last July, a paper published by three military psychiatrists in Military Medicine, the independent journal of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States, urged military doctors headed for Afghanistan and Iraq to 'request a considerable quantity of the SSRI they are most comfortable prescribing' for the 'treatment of new-onset depressive disorders' once in the war zones. The medications, the doctors concluded, help to 'conserve the fighting strength,' the motto of the Army Medical Corps.

Total Load of Prescription Drugs

Risks of Stimulants in PTSD

We found an association between prescription stimulant use and incident PTSD. Even though only a small percentage of our sample were prescribed stimulants, our findings suggest that stimulants may be a contributing factor for incident PTSD. The use of stimulants is known to increase norepinephrine levels in the brain and previous research has demonstrated that increased noradrenergic levels at the time of a traumatic event create more vivid, long-lasting memories and fear of the event, which increase the risk of developing PTSD (Debiec et al., 2011).

Mulitiple Meds & Suicide Risks

"The increased use of central nervous system depressants (CNSD) and psychotropics are one of the many factors that contribute to suicidal behavior in soldiers."

A pharmacy-led team established the Polypharmacy Clinic (PC) at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Of the 3,999 soldiers assigned, 540 (13.5%) met the initial screening criteria. Success of the pilot program led to the mandatory screening of all other Fort Campbell, Kentucky, brigades. During the first 12 months, 895 soldiers were seen by a clinical pharmacist, and 1,574 interventions were documented. Significant interventions included medication added (121), medication changed (258), medication stopped (164), lab monitoring recommended (172), adverse reaction mitigated (41), therapeutic duplication prevented (61), and drug-drug interaction identified (93). Additionally, 55 soldiers were recommended for temporary duty profiles based on their adverse drug effects. Ten soldiers were recommended for enhanced controlled substance monitoring.

Pain Meds & PTSD Risk

Physical Health as a Signal

About The Author



[CHD Note: In Part 2 of this series, Pam Long will detail various treatments for PTSD, both how current treatments are working and risks of service inherent in the current medication-heavy approach. View the full report with citations and research details.]



Pam Long is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, a US Army Veteran of the Medical Service Corps, and a Board Certified Behavior Analyst.



