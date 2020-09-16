In early August 2019, months before COVID-19 became a household word, DARPA granted Profusa additional funding "to develop an early identification system to detect disease outbreaks, biological attacks and pandemics up to three weeks earlier than current methods."4
As discussed in "Will New COVID Vaccine Make You Transhuman?" we appear to stand at the doorway of a brave new world in which man is increasingly merged with technology and artificial intelligence, and COVID-19 may well be the key that opens that door, in more ways than one.
For starters, many of the COVID-19 vaccines currently being fast-tracked are not conventional vaccines. Their design is aimed at manipulating your own biology, essentially creating genetically modified humans.
Combined with hydrogel biosensors — which do not suffer from rejection as foreign bodies like earlier implants, instead becoming one with your own tissue5 — we may also find ourselves permanently connected to the internet-based cloud, for better or worse.
Hydrogel Chip Will Connect You to the Internet
Hydrogel is a DARPA invention that involves nanotechnology and nanobots. This "bioelectronic interface" is part of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines' delivery system.
The biochip being developed by Profusa is similar to the proposed COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in that it utilizes hydrogel. The implant is the size of a grain of rice, and connects to an online database that will keep track of changes in your biochemistry and a wide range of biometrics, such as heart and respiratory rate and much more.
A September 2019 paper6 describes how the injectable sensor can help improve monitoring for peripheral artery disease. However, while it might be convenient, this kind of technology will also have immediate ramifications for our privacy. Who will collect and have access to all this data? Who will be responsible for protecting it? How will it be used, and when? As noted in a SteemKR article discussing the implants:7
Along with the advent of in-body nanotechnology, and sensors which tie the human body to an artificial intelligence platform, the possibilities for misuse by totalitarian governments has not been lost on technology watchdogs. With advanced biosensors, artificial intelligence may be able to read the subject's every mood and activity, heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature, even sexual activity.How the Biosensor Works
In a March 3, 2020, article, Defense One explains the basics of how the biosensor works:8
The sensor has two parts. One is a 3mm string of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains is used in some contact lenses and other implants. Inserted under the skin with a syringe, the string includes a specially engineered molecule that sends a fluorescent signal outside of the body when the body begins to fight an infection.So, to recap, the technology consists of three components:9 the implanted sensor, a reader placed on the surface of the skin, and the software that allows the reader to send the collected data via Bluetooth to your phone or tablet, which in turn can be connected to other online sources such as your doctor's website.
The other part is an electronic component attached to the skin. It sends light through the skin, detects the fluorescent signal and generates another signal that the wearer can send to a doctor, website, etc. It's like a blood lab on the skin that can pick up the body's response to illness before the presence of other symptoms, like coughing.
Detecting Outbreaks Before They Spread
As reported by Defense One,10 Profusa's DARPA-backed technology will be able to detect the presence of flu-like infections — including SARS-CoV-2 infections — in the population before they become symptomatic. As such, the biosensors may well become part and parcel of future pandemic detection systems. Profusa hopes to gain Food and Drug Administration approval by early 2021.11
March 3, 2020, Profusa announced12,13 the launch of a study to investigate the technology's effectiveness for early detection of influenza outbreaks. Collaborators include Duke University, the Imperial College of London and RTI International, a nonprofit research institute that develops algorithms for disease detection. According to the press release:14
The study, conducted at Imperial College London, will examine how sensors monitoring physiological status, including the Lumee Oxygen Platform which measures tissue oxygen levels, provide potential indicators of human response to infection or exposure to disease in healthy volunteers.Privacy Questions Remain Unanswered
The goal of the study is to develop an early identification system to detect not only disease outbreaks, but biological attacks and pandemics up to three weeks earlier than current methods. The results of the study are anticipated to be available in 2021.
'This research marks an exciting step forward in the development of game-changing preventive care,' said Ben Hwang, chairman and CEO of Profusa.
'The Lumee Oxygen Platform can potentially function as a sort of canary in a coal mine for infectious disease, since subtle changes in oxygen at the tissue level may signal trouble and can help clinicians course correct quickly to avoid outbreaks.'
Many questions remain, however. If your cellphone can receive information from your body, what information can your body receive from it, or other sources, and what effects might such transmissions have on your physical functioning and psychological health?
So far, such crucial questions have not been answered, and they must be, considering the nightmarish possibilities. Writing for the technology journal The New Atlantis, technology critic Adam Keiper points out that:15
Aside from nanotech's potential as a weapon of mass destruction, it could also make possible totally novel forms of violence and oppression. Nanotechnology could theoretically be used to make mind-control systems, invisible and mobile eavesdropping devices, or unimaginably horrific tools of torture.One of my favorite independent journalists, Whitney Webb, wrote an article16 about this: "Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA's Darkest Agenda." In it, she reviews some of the more nefarious possibilities inherent in this technology:
Technology developed by the Pentagon's controversial research branch is getting a huge boost amid the current coronavirus crisis, with little attention going to the agency's ulterior motives for developing said technologies, their potential for weaponization or their unintended consequences ...Department of Defense Is Deeply Invested in Nanotech
Profusa, which has received millions upon millions from DARPA in recent years, asserts that the information generated by their injectable biosensor would be 'securely shared' and accessible to 'individuals, physicians and public health practitioners.'
However, the current push for a national 'contact tracing' system based on citizens' private health data is likely to expand that data sharing, conveniently fitting with DARPA's years-old goal of creating a national, web-based database of preemptive diagnoses. Profusa is also backed by Google, which is intimately involved in these new mass surveillance 'contact tracing' initiatives ...
It's worth considering the possibility that the transfer of data may be able to go both ways, seeing how the Department of Defense is also working on nanotechnologies aimed at creating veritable "super-soldiers" equipped with augmented situational awareness and other battlefield survivability capabilities.17,18,19
Such technologies may also include gene-based weapons designed to undermine the enemy's health and well-being.20 In "Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA's Darkest Agenda," Webb reviews several DARPA initiatives that stretch the imagination:21
Another long-standing DARPA program ... is known as 'Living Foundries'22 ... Living Foundries 'aims to enable adaptable, scalable, and on-demand production of [synthetic] molecules by programming the fundamental metabolic processes of biological systems to generate a vast number of complex molecules that are not otherwise accessible' ...As noted in the SteemKR article,27 mass surveillance of everyone's biological data would also require "enormously increased bandwidth in cellphone and Wi-Fi networks," and it's possible that this is part of why governments around the world are so hell-bent on implementing 5G networks across the globe without giving potentially adverse effects a second thought.
The types of research23 this 'Living Foundries' program supports involves the creation of 'artificial life' including the creation of artificial genetic material ... artificial chromosomes, the creation of 'entirely new organisms,' and using artificial genetic material to 'add new capacities' to human beings (i.e. genetically modifying humans through the insertion of synthetically-created genetic material) ...
DARPA also has a project called 'Advanced Tools for Mammalian Genome Engineering,'24 which ... is focused specifically on improving 'the utility of Human Artificial Chromosomes (HACs)'
Though research papers often focus on HACs as a revolutionary medical advancement, they are also frequently promoted25 as a means of 'enhancing' humans by imbuing them with non-natural characteristics ...
Reports on these programs also discuss the other, very disconcerting use of these same technologies, 'genetic weapons' that would 'subvert DNA' and 'undermine people's minds and bodies.'26
Nanotech Adjuvants in Vaccines
The U.S. Department of Defense is also looking at using nanotech-based adjuvants in vaccines in lieu of conventional adjuvants known to cause health problems. As described on the Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies' website under strategic research areas No. 1:28
Another project focuses on novel means to protect the Soldier against infections. The approach is to safely intervene in the human immune system through the design of novel lymphoid- and leukocyte-targeting nanomaterials that concentrate adjuvant compounds and immunomodulators in immune cell populations to respectively enhance prophylactic vaccines and anti-microbial therapies.The project page 1.6 expounds on the research further, stating:29
Protein vaccines do not typically elicit an immune response on their own, and must be combined with adjuvants, compounds that provide inflammatory cues or promote the immune response to a co-administered antigen. Adjuvant design is made challenging by the need to strongly drive specific aspects of the immune response while maintaining a rigorous safety profile for administration to healthy recipients.While much of this may still seem too far-fetched to be true to the average person, we're at a point now where we need to face the transhumanist agenda head-on, because it's being implemented whether we are aware of it and agree with its prospects or not. And mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 appear to be one way to get a large portion of the global population caught in the "net."
Nanotechnology-based approaches that target vaccine adjuvants or immunomodulators to lymph nodes have the capacity to enhance both the potency and safety of vaccines, by focusing adjuvant activity in tissues where immune responses are initiated and avoiding systemic exposure ...
Project 1.6 proposes to develop two platform technologies that safely and efficiently promote immune responses in the vaccination and therapeutic settings: lymph node targeting amphiphile-adjuvants and immune-targeting amphiphilic ligand-coated metal nanoparticles.
These two approaches are ideally suited to targeting adjuvant compounds to lymphoid tissues and immunomodulators to immune cells during infection, respectively.
In preliminary studies performed with colleagues at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), promising results have been obtained in mouse models of Ebola virus infection using lymph node targeting adjuvants.
Nanotechnology-based adjuvants/immunomodulators focusing particularly on enhancing affinity maturation and cytotoxic T-cell induction will be developed, and the research team will partner with USAMRIID to apply these technologies to Ebola and other vaccines.
One of the ways you can arm yourself is to sign up for the Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination: "Protecting Health & Autonomy in the 21st Century," which will be held online October 16 to 18, 2020. There will be 40 speakers, including me, who will address these issues, including solutions. The cost is only $80 and will also include Andy Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
