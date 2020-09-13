those who dare to question the validity of Critical Race Theory are leaving themselves open to false allegations of racism.

Children across the country have finally returned to school, but in their five months away there has been a cultural sea-change.With the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, headteachers have come under increasing pressure to signal that they are on the 'right side of history' on a wide range of issues.This has meant modifications to school curricula and pastoral policies that have been rushed through with little consultation with parents or staff. As a result, pupils are being subjected to an even more suffocating form of 'woke' education.Prestigious schools such as Eton and Eltham College in South-East London have promised to 'decolonise' their teaching practice and combat 'systemic racism'.Perhaps all this was to be expected. For several years, a notably one-sided form of politics has been creeping into the classroom.For example, 70 per cent of teachers in the UK opposed Brexit, and those who supported it quickly learned to keep their opinions to themselves.Last year, the charity Youth Music called for pupils to be taught about the work of the rapper Stormzy instead of Mozart. The idea that young black pupils are inherently incapable of appreciating classical music is not only wrongheaded, it is about as patronising as it gets.This is the bigotry of low expectations. As a former teacher, I understand the temptation to assert one's own politics to the captive audience of the classroom. But when it comes to contentious issues, it's important for teachers to take the impartial approach.Instead, too many young people are being taught a partisan narrative in which complex issues are reduced to uncritically 'good' (the NHS, the EU, immigration, identity politics) and 'bad' (gentrification, capitalism, Brexit, Donald Trump).I am convinced that the consequences of such hasty overhauls could be extremely damaging, both for the children and society at large. This is not simply a case of taking a firm stance against the poison of racism, as schools are already legally obliged to tackle racist incidents and teachers understand the importance of challenging prejudice.If you've been wondering why we keep hearing phrases such as 'white privilege' and 'systemic racism' from politicians and other public figures, this is the reason.Indeed, white people who deny their racism are said to be suffering from 'white fragility'.To many, it seems like a theory almost designed to exacerbate racial tensions in society.The Chartered College of Teaching, the professional body for teachers, has distributed resources to schools that focus on identity as seen through the lens of Critical Race Theory.These help them teach about 'whiteness, including white racism, white identity, privilege, power and intersectionality'. (The Oxford Dictionary defines intersectionality as 'the interconnected nature of social categorisations such as race, class, and gender, regarded as creating overlapping and interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage'.)The risk that these developments pose cannot be overstated.How absurd that the skewed logic of Critical Race Theory might suggest that a mixed-race child should perceive one parent as the oppressor and the other as the oppressed.With teaching staff caught in a storm of half-baked academic theories and the increasingly shrill demands of activists, it is hardly surprising that so many are left bewildered or, worse, are quitting the profession. And if the teachers are struggling, how can we expect children to keep up?It isn't just the teaching profession that has been affected. Last week, The Mail on Sunday revealed that MPs are to be given lessons on woke language and history by consultants who declared the words 'lady' and 'pensioner' to be offensive.Recently, too, BBC staff were instructed to take a day's paid leave to 'educate' themselves on diversity, inclusion and Critical Race Theory.Kerris Bright, chief customer officer and member of the BBC Executive Committee, provided a list of resources for staff, including texts on 'Whiteness', 'The End Of Policing' and 'The Urgency Of Intersectionality'.So much for BBC impartiality.Healthy working relationships are being corrupted by an insistence that race should be at the forefront of every discussion.Theories that should have remained in the realm of academia have escaped into the mainstream, like a virus from a poorly secured laboratory.Many will be surprised to hear about the extent to which these pseudo-academic ideas have spread to schools, but this focus on the young hasn't come out of nowhere. For years, social-justice activists have understood that the indoctrination of children is the best way to ensure that their orthodoxies are embedded in society.The philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once wrote that 'there is no absurdity so palpable but that it may be firmly planted in the human head if you only begin to inculcate it before the age of five'. He was right. This explains why the genre of woke children's literature is thriving.Who Are You? The Kid's Guide To Gender Identity, by Brook Pessin-Whedbee, aimed at three-year-olds and over, takes readers through the multiplicity of fashionable new identities, such as 'genderqueer, non-binary, bigender, neutrois and two-spirit'. ('Neutrois' refers to a gender identity that is neutral or null. 'Two-spirit' refers to a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit.)Other recent bestselling woke children's books include Feminist Baby, by Loryn Brantz, Antiracist Baby, by Ibram X Kendi, and The Little Girl Who Gave Zero F*cks, by Amy Kean.Afua Hirsch, a columnist with The Guardian newspaper, has penned a paean to Supreme Court judge Lady Hale, whose controversial ruling on Brexit delivered a devastating blow to Boris Johnson's Government.Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said the book appeared to be 'deliberate propaganda to bend the minds of children' - which was, of course, the whole point.With children's authors, headteachers, politicians, many sections of the media, HR departments and the managerial class almost universally on board with these divisive ideas, it will prove difficult to undo the damage.And now that this ideology is irrevocably embedded in school curricula and distorting young minds, the matter has taken on an even greater urgency.Increasingly, parents are seeing for themselves the results of this sudden politicisation of the classroom.It will not be easy to challenge this trend and re-establish the primacy of liberal values and the dream of Martin Luther King.But for the sake of the next generation, we have an obligation to try.My First Little Book Of Intersectional Activism, by Titania McGrath (Andrew Doyle's satirical alter ego), is published by Constable.