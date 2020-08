It is supposed to bring us together. But it has embraced a divisive agenda.While the identity-obsessed left peddles its white-privilege theories, white working-class boys languish at the bottom of the academic pile. The evidence is clear, available for all to see on Gov.uk — white working-class boys are the most consistently disadvantaged social group in our country, after gypsies, and nobody in the mainstream media is willing to fight their corner.Now, don't get me wrong, individuals may experience many barriers and advantages in their lives, based on a whole host of socio-economic factors. However, these are very rarely constant. And to assume that race has more of an impact than class demonstrates ignorance of how a cohesive, multicultural society like the UK functions.But of course, words are being redefined by the identitarian left to meet its agenda. Racism no longer means prejudice or discrimination based on race or ethnicity.This kind of language is stoking up division in our society. A report in the Tablet this week shows considerable evidence that the media has had a detrimental effect on race relations. Ordinary folks are tired of being called racist by the so-called 'woke'. And yet from the perspective of critical race theory, to deny your 'whiteness', or the 'white privilege' that comes along with it, is to confirm your unconscious bias.The worst thing about this is that they are well-intentioned. The BBC and others in line with identitarian groupthink have a sense of self-righteousness so strong that they never even question whether their approach is right or wrong. But what they don't realise is that their approach is harmful. Recent research suggests their methodology is detrimental to the very causes they profess to support:Only last week the BBC announced that it 'should take a greater role in children's education and replace some of the "traditional" elements of teaching'. It is already lecturing disadvantaged white working-class boys, who have the lowest attainment among their peers, about how privileged they are. At the same time, it is telling young, black African-origin boys, who tend to excel in every area of education, that they're being oppressed by a structurally racist education system. The problem with these wild theories is that they may become self-perpetuating. The worst consequence would be if young black kids start to believe these lies and, as a result, their attainment levels drop.The BBC is obliged by its charter to 'bring people together... and help contribute to the social cohesion and wellbeing of the UK'. Instead, it is producing divisive material and fanning the flames of racial unrest, all while wanting a 'greater role in children's education'. It's a scary prospect, and we cannot let it happen. It's time to defund the BBC.Calvin Robinson is a campaign champion of Defund The BBC . Follow him on Twitter: @calvinrobinson